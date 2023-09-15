YPG commander keynotes POW/MIA remembrance ceremony

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker at American Legion Post 19’s Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday. (POW/MIA Remembrance Day is officially Friday, but the Legion had the ceremony a day early.)
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, nearly 140,000 Americans were prisoners of war during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other conflicts. More than 81,000 Americans remain missing from those same conflicts.