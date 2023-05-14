YPG commander reflects on three-year tenure

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall speaks at the post’s 80th anniversary ceremony on May 3, 2023. Coming up on the end of his three-year command, McFall believes YPG’s mission will endure far into the future. “The core mission of developmental test is not going to change,” he said. “The tools and instruments we use to collect data might change and the technology we test might change, but at the end of the day you have to make sure the technology does what it says it is going to do.”

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHAUER

Nearing the end of his three-year command at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, it is clear that Col. Patrick McFall took the reins at a pivotal moment in the Army’s–and YPG’s–history.

Having steered a course through the peak of the COVID crisis while maintaining YPG’s position at the forefront of Army modernization efforts, McFall feels grateful for the proving ground’s success – and bullish about its future.

