munitions test

One recent example of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) shaping the future force through testing of equipment is the XM204 interim wide area top attack munition. YPG is the ideal place to conduct rapid testing of this vitally important munition. In addition to having wide open spaces far from any populated areas, decades of institutional knowledge, and a full complement of realistic threat target vehicles at hand, the post’s test site is highly instrumented and designed specifically for this type of testing.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARK SCHAUER/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) position at the forefront of Army transformation efforts is well-known and extends far beyond the developmental testing of things like Extended Range Cannon Artillery.

One recent example of YPG testing shaping the future force is the XM204 interim top attack munition, part of a new generation of terrain-shaping obstacles able to target and deter tracked vehicles operated by a near-peer adversary in open terrain, eliminating the old method of emplacing land mines.

