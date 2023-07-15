The work done at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) in recent years will influence modernization and Army doctrine for years to come.

From Project Convergence 2020 and 2021, to the project Convergence Technology Gateway of 2022 and the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) that recently concluded, YPG has been at the forefront of Army transformation efforts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you