After being closed for 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heritage Center at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground reopened its doors to the public on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the building to mark the occasion, with museum director Bill Heidner, YPG commander Col. Patrick McFall and Garrison Manager Ron James all speaking to those in attendance.
“Its presence as part of the fabric of the community was greatly missed during the pandemic and I’m grateful to be reopening it today,” Col. McFall said.
According to Yelp, a popular online tourism site, YPG’s Heritage Center is the third most visited place in Yuma County.
While there had been some speculation prior to the pandemic that the Heritage Center would be closing permanently, due to the loss of funding, Heidner said that won’t be happening.
He explained that prior to the pandemic he was in the process of making changes that would allow the museum to remain open as an unstaffed facility, and that conversion will be done by the end of September.
“On March 18, 2020 I was told to go home and do telework,” Heidner said. “You can imagine spiffing up exhibits, taking care of artifacts and other types of museum-centric things, you really can’t really do when you are doing telework.”
While some of the displays have been changed, and some artifacts removed, only one of the six galleries at the Heritage Center has been completed so far.
“We are going to make it better,” Heidner said. “(The Heritage Center) will still be open to the public but there will be a few changes.”
For Col. McFall, the reopening of the Heritage Center was about more than just COVID-19, it was a way of reconnecting to a city rich in military history.
Since first opening its doors in 1997, tens of thousands of people have visited YPG’s Heritage Center to tour the facility and see the interpretive exhibits, historic photographs and artifacts on display there.
“In the years since YPG’s Heritage Center has become a true local treasure and a dynamic part of Yuma’s present by doing such an outstanding job of preserving the past,” Col. McFall said.
While preserving the past is vitally important, Col. McFall said museums such as YPG’s Heritage Center also play a crucial role in relation to the present and the future.
Military Museums, Col. McFall said, through the varied collections of items of significant importance they have on display, tells the story of the U.S. Army and what it does.
“Why is it important?” Col. McFall asked. “Because it shows how our fore bearers faced and defeated the first enemy that wanted to destroy our freedoms and way of life.”
He explained, because of that, it is easier to ask a soldier to put their lives on the line if they know what they are fighting for.
By the same token, it also makes it easier to ask a civilian employee to work long grueling hours in the desert conducting testing of equipment if they understand a soldier’s life depends on it.
“More than most Army museums I have encountered in my career, YPG’s Heritage Center helps convey this information to soldiers and civilians alike,” Col. McFall said.
YPG has tested or evaluated virtually every piece of equipment in the U.S. Army’s ground combat arsenal since it opened in 1943 and many thousands of veterans have survived combat due to the work the base has done and continues to do.
“The story of how YPG achieved this is important and deserves to be told and preserved for posterity,” Col. McFall said. “The testing happening now on behalf of the Army’s modernization efforts will be tomorrow’s history, and it is just as important and deserving of recognition.”
In closing McFall said as long as there is a YPG and a U.S. Army, their history must be recorded and shared with the American people, and that is what the Heritage Center does.