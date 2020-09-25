The U.S. Army concluded its inaugural Project Convergence 20 at Yuma Proving Ground on Wednesday, with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville on hand to witness its final demonstration.
Project Convergence, is a campaign of learning created by the U.S. Army to develop new artificial intelligence technology for a machine-enabled battlefield.
The exercise ran from Aug. 11 to Sept. 18 and ended with demonstrations on Sept. 21 and 23, in which the Army successfully used artificial intelligence to speed up targeting without human intervention.
After getting an opportunity to view some of the equipment that is being tested at YPG, the two joined Army Futures Command Commander Gen. John M. Murray and Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team Director Brig. Gen. Ross Coffman in an hour-long media roundtable with local, regional, and national reporters who participated in person and by phone.
During the media roundtable, McCarthy explained that for the past three years the U.S. Army has been undergoing a major transformation in order to stay ahead of emerging challenges from near-peer adversaries and Project Convergence is at the front of its modernization efforts.
“Today exceeded any expectation I personally could have had about where we are in the process of Project Convergence,” McCarthy said. “If you think about having a discussion with General Murray about this concept just over eight months ago and being able to bring these elements to bear, and put it into the form of real experiments is truly remarkable.”
Gen. McConville added that greater speed will be a key factor in future battles and the Army that can locate and destroy its enemy’s targets quicker will have a decisive advantage.
“We are looking at transformational change in the Army, not incremental improvements,” Gen. McConville said. “It is not just about new equipment and technology, but how they will be used together in multi-domain operations.”
The Army believes that to win a war against a major adversary it must develop a new doctrine – or way of fighting – and is in the process of implementing a “Multi-Domain Operation” construct of how it expects to fight future wars.
In a “Multi-Domain Operation” approach the Army believes it would rapidly and continuously be able to use weapons, tactics and computer networking across all domains: air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace to overmatch its adversaries.
“We know that on every future battlefield the commander who can best use autonomy, artificial intelligence and robotics will have an advantage that will allow them to make decisions in real time without putting soldiers in harm’s way unnecessarily,” Gen. McConville said. “Robots can get out in front and do the really dirty jobs.”
Much of the technology being developed under Project Convergence is being tested at YPG, such as spaced-based sensors that were used to pass targeting information to F-35 fighters from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma during an exercise.
Artificial intelligence was also used for target recognition and by robots paired with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) powered to digitally map out terrain.
Gen. Murray noted that the majority of systems used during the six-week long event were still in the science and technology phase and not actually programs of record.
“We’ve matured technologies in six weeks that would have taken us two to three years to mature in a lab,” Murray said. “I think the progress from this year to next year will be instrumental.”
One of these new technologies was an artificial intelligence system dubbed “Firestorm,” which Gen. Coffman described as a “computer brain” that helps identify targets and recommends the best type of unit, based on its location, for taking it out.
The Army is also developing a sophisticated computer networking system that will be used to transmit and handle all the data and information being gathered. While it was used successfully on a small scale during Project Convergence, Gen Murray said it needs to be expanded for use in much larger operations.
“At the end of the day, it is all about data. It is about data architecture and the ability to pass that data,” Gen. Murray said. “If you can’t do that, then a long-range cannon becomes interesting, but less relevant.”
This year’s event brought more than 850 people to YPG. and the Army has already drawn interest to have more than 80 technologies brought back to YPG next year to be tested.
While robots and machines can do some things faster than humans, Brig. Gen. Ross Coffman said ultimately the soldier will always be the decision-maker.
