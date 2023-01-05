ypg machine shop

These metal magicians work out of several open-aired warehouses that are split into sections for machinists and welders. Here Fernando Godines welds a part for the mobile blast shield.

 By ANA HENDERSON/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

If you break it, most likely they can fix it. If you design it, most likely they can manufacture it.

“I honestly believe that there is absolutely nothing they can’t make,” remarked James Ingram the lead engineering tech at Yuma Test Center’s (YTC) Machine Shop referring to the work his team does.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you