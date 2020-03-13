Nine years ago, a day of sustained rain caused severely running washes that closed roads and prompted an emergency evacuation of more than 400 employees from portions of Yuma Proving Ground.
Wanting to prevent a similar situation from occurring again, YPG Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger ordered all regular operations for non-emergency personnel suspended at the base on Thursday.
According to information provided by the public affairs office, portions of YPG received more than 1 inch of rain overnight, and when the civilian workforce arrived at base Thursday morning, low-lying roads were flooded.
Washes began running shortly thereafter.
Taking advantage of a lull in the weather, a safe and orderly release of YPG personnel began at 9 a.m. and was completed by 10:30 a.m.
With the employees being sent home, nearly all test operations were canceled for the day, with a few exceptions.
Additional thunderstorms and flooding were forecast for later Thursday afternoon and in to the evening. As such the decision was more of a preventive measure than a response to any situation, mainly flooding, that resulted from the weather.
In January 2011, about 400 employees were stranded downrange for several hours following a storm.
The employees encountered water-filled washes that prevented them from using the road they normally use to get back to Highway 95. Heavy equipment was eventually brought in and the employees were able to negotiate the flowing washes.