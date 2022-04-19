For the first time since June 2, 2021, Yuma Regional Medical Center Monday announced there were zero COVID-19 hospitalizations at the facility – and the overall feeling at YRMC is one of careful relief.
“A massive step in the right direction,” said YRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu.
“For all of our healthcare staff and administration, this is one thing which is really remarkable if you think about it,” Magu said. “Even when the Omicron variant was slowing down in the rest of the nation, we still had quite a bit of patients in the hospital. It has been literally over just two years of dealing with this and we had a few days where it dropped to zero in the summer, but it didn’t last very long.”
According to a social media post by YRMC, its healthcare heroes have worked hard to care for more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients since the first hospitalization in March 2020.
“Yes there are still (COVID-19) cases, but hospitalizations are the tip of the iceberg,” Magu said. “Every case that turns positive in the hospital, I get a notification. I haven’t gotten any today so far.”
And with that bright spot, Magu said that YRMC can see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“They’re (the healthcare staff) just really relieved, but carefully so,” he said. “They’re optimistic, they see hope and that’s what we all feel today.”
Magu explained that everyone at YRMC still wants to continue to be safe and they do so by following recommendations. YRMC still encourages the community to stay safe so that everyone can remain healthy and at the same time, Magu recommends individuals take the time to relax a little a bit and do the things they consider important in life.
“They deserve that,” he said.
The opportunity to relax a little courtesy of the week’s milestone is something he gives credit to both the YRMC staff and the community.
As they celebrate the milestone, YRMC recognized the efforts of everyone who has worked to keep the COVID-19 units running: providers, nurses, CNAs, maintenance, housekeeping, nutrition services, information technology, supply chain and many more.
“Without (our staff’s) resilience and resolve to help the patients through this, it wouldn’t be an achievable milestone,” Magu said. “They’re our hope. I won’t call it that COVID is done completely, but this is a massive step in the right direction and a light at the tunnel.
“(And) congrats to the community also. We’re a microcosm of the community, so they should also feel proud of what they have done to get out of this through their social distancing and masking and more.”
