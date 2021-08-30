Yuma Regional Medical Center and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate have officially broken ground on YRMC’s new Foothills Health Campus.
This will be the first full-service healthcare facility in the Foothills area and will serve as the anchor for future services. The two-story facility will be located along South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills.
YRMC noted that the new health campus will bring “a higher level of coordinated care to Foothills and East County residents who have voiced the desire for care closer to home for many years.”
“What makes this project exciting is it has truly been designed around providing an exceptional patient care experience,” said Trudie Milner, chief operating officer at YRMC. “We are proud to have shared a common vision and worked hand-in-hand with a team of local physicians, employees, patients, planners and architects to purposefully design a facility that elevates care in this community.”
Patients and families can expect a modern, inviting facility designed to offer a full complement of services in one location. The 57,800 square foot facility will feature an Emergency Department, primary care, urgent care, retail pharmacy, laboratory, imaging and select medical and surgical specialty services.
The health campus will include patient and family support areas, such as a small café and a community education room. For community members, this means the convenience of seeing a provider, completing x-rays or lab work and even picking up a prescription, all in one visit.
“Through an extensive collaboration, we feel that the design and functionality of the new building will be a home run for the Foothills community,” said Dr. Adil M. Baig, medical director of the Foothills Health Campus and member of the design team. “We have seen monumental growth in the Foothills, and we are truly excited about caring for patients in this new facility.”
The Emergency Department will feature eight observation rooms, 11 treatment rooms and two trauma rooms, as well as a decontamination room and isolation room. Imaging will include ultrasound, CT and general x-ray as well as mammography and bone density.
The Foothills Health Campus primary care clinic, which will occupy the second floor of the new building, will focus on three major areas: family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health. Services will also include rotating specialists from other YRMC clinics, such as cardiology, oncology and surgical specialties.
“This building is more than brick and mortar. It’s a long-awaited resource in the Foothills that represents our commitment to improve access to healthcare in our community,” Milner said. “By expanding healthcare services, we’ll have the ability deliver high quality, individualized care for each person who walks through our doors, from young families to seniors, in this one centralized location.”
YRMC is looking forward to a kickoff celebration with Foothills and East County families in mid-September. Participants will be introduced to “Doc” the bear, who will take families on a 15-month adventure throughout the construction process. “Doc” will provide families with their own adventure kit, which includes a stuffed animal for each child, science activities and a story to enjoy.
Throughout the building process, “Doc” will also give families updates via YRMC’s social media channels. Foothills families that would like to learn more about the adventure kits and to sign up may visit www.yumaregional.org/webelieve.
The Foothills Health Campus is located along South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills. The campus is projected to be completed in the fall of 2022. While YRMC will operate the facility, MedCraft will own the building.