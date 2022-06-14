Beginning today, patients and visitors may notice safety and screening changes upon entering Yuma Regional Medical Center.
SCREENING KIOSKS
IN THE MAIN LOBBY
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend health screenings at healthcare facilities. For the past two years, YRMC staff and personnel were stationed at the main entrance to screen patients and visitors for symptoms of illness.
On Tuesday, YRMC will begin using three new kiosks to screen community members for illness, fever and a mask. Upon passing the quick screening, guests will be issued a sticker, which is required to be worn during the duration of the visit. Visitation hours remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“As we continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19, this type of technology will become more common,” said Julie Coker, YRMC infection preventionist. “The continued health screening measures are in place to help stop the spread of illness to patients and staff. With the addition of three kiosk stations, the process will be more convenient and streamlined for visitors to our facility.”
If you are not feeling well or are exhibiting signs and symptoms of the flu or COVID-19, the hospital asks visitors to refrain from visiting the facility.
METAL DETECTORS
IN THE ER
Weapons of any kind are and have been prohibited on campus. As a precautionary measure, YRMC has installed metal detectors at the entrance of the Emergency Department. In light of recent events across the nation, the added level of safety is positioned to help protect patients, family members and staff.
YRMC noted in a press release that the additional safety measure is intended to promote an environment of safety and healing.
“Our emergency department is one of the busiest in the state and people are most vulnerable while they are here,” said Deb Aders, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care. “Patients and staff deserve to feel safe. YRMC is grateful for the community’s incredible patience and understanding as we continue to work together to protect the health and wellbeing of Yuma County.”