As the most recent COVID-19 surge declines, Yuma Regional Medical Center has retired the current COVID-19 visitation tiers and replaced them with new standard visitation guidelines.
Starting Monday, adult acute care, ICU and women’s surgical services permit two visitors per day, one at a time, during visiting hours.
Patients with COVID-19 may have one pre-designated visitor for one hour per day. Visiting hours remain between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All patients in the Emergency Department may have one companion at a time.
Inpatient visitation for labor and delivery has expanded to allow one companion at a time. Pediatrics and the newborn intensive care unit will permit two parents or legal guardians at a time.
For all ambulatory and outpatient clinics, current guidelines will stand, allowing for one companion with each visitor.
“As we move forward, knowing that COVID will continue to be part of our lives, it is important that we shift to visitation guidelines that are more consistent and compassionate for our community,” said Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC.
“Patients need the compassionate and therapeutic benefits of their family or friends during their time at YRMC,” she noted.
To protect staff, patients and families from illness, YRMC still requires all visitors to be 18 or older, screened for illness upon entry and remain masked at all times.
“We gratefully ask the community to continue partnering with us, keeping our patients and staff safe as we realize these encouraging changes,” Aders added.
For full visitation details, visit www.yumaregional.org/For-Visitors/Visitor-Policy.