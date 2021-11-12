Yuma Regional Medical Center is raising the caution level on visitor restrictions in certain areas of the hospital due to an increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the majority unvaccinated.
Effective Nov. 10, the adult acute care and ICU areas will permit only one pre-designated visitor during visiting hours per patient for the duration of their stay. Patients with COVID-19 may have one pre-designated visitor for one hour per day. Visiting hours remain between 10 am to 6:00 p.m.
Inpatient visitation for labor and delivery, pediatrics and the newborn intensive care unit will remain the same, permitting two pre-designated visitors, parents or legal guardians.
For all ambulatory and outpatient clinics, current restrictions remain in place, allowing for one companion with each visitor and two parents or legal guardians at pediatric locations.
“As we continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment of COVID, YRMC is working to maintain the ongoing safety of patients and staff, while recognizing the critical role of family support during patient stays,” said Deb Aders, Chief Nursing Officer at YRMC. “We ask the community to please partner with us in keeping our patients and staff safe.”
Masks continue to be required at all YRMC locations in the community. Visitors are asked to remain masked at all times, sanitize their hands, maintain social distancing and not visit if exhibiting any symptoms of illness.
Families, friends and the community in general are also encouraged to use technologies such as Zoom and Facetime to maintain video connections with patients and sustain their spirits. YRMC’s website also allows you to send Cheer Cards to patients by visiting YumaRegional.org/CheerCards. Cards aimed at brightening someone’s day can be sent to a specific patient or to an anonymous patient in need. To send a card to the latter, simply fill out “Any Patient” in the name field.
For full visitation details, visit https://www.yumaregional.org/For-Visitors/Visitor-Policy.