Individuals due for their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have until Friday to receive an inoculation from Yuma Regional Medical Center via the Yuma Civic Center vaccination clinics.
The hospital noted that the state-supported super pod site will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines “until our community is vaccinated,” as its focus will shift to prioritizing Pfizer vaccines after Friday.
To be eligible for a second-dose Moderna vaccine, individuals must have received their initial dose at the Civic Center and select an appointment that is either on or after the suggested 28-day benchmark.
Appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Friday. Patients are encouraged to schedule their appointment via their YRMC MyCare account as soon as possible.
The hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine call center is also open at 833-372-5640 to assist patients who are able to book an appointment via MyCare. The hospital noted the call center is only able to assist patients who have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Yuma Civic Center.
“We want to make sure that people needing their second Moderna shot through YRMC book their appointment soon, so that they can have this critical protection against COVID-19,” said Kristina McNair, director of continuous improvement and project management at YRMC. “Registering will be quick and easy. As people will know from when they received their first vaccination, our process at the clinic is efficient and convenient.”
While appointments are preferred, McNair noted the Civic Center clinic is able to accommodate a certain number of walk-ins a day.
“We provide this service for anyone having a challenge of any kind making their appointment,” she said. “We want to assure that there are no barriers to anyone receiving their vaccination.”
To ensure all patients due for a second dose vaccine are able to secure an appointment, those with an inactive or nonexistent MyCare account can expect to receive a phone call to schedule their appointment. The hospital noted that the call will not come from an 833, 603 or 914 area code rather than a 928 area code.
Instructions on navigating MyCare can be found online at www.yumaregional.org/For-Patients/COVID-19-What-You-Need-to-Know/COVID-19-Vaccination/MyCare-COVID-Vaccination-Scheduling.
For additional information, visit www.yumaregional.org/covidvaccine.
Individuals age 16 and older who are in need of a Pfizer vaccine can schedule an appointment via the Arizona Department of Health Services’ online portal at www.podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by phone at 844-542-8201.