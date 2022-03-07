During Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Innovation Week last fall, five executive leaders shadowed employees in different lines of work for a special video series inspired by the TV show, Undercover Boss.
At YRMC, the “Not so Undercover Boss” series captures on film the challenges shared and the deeper appreciation developed with employees from patient transport, environmental services, facilities and nutrition services.
The series launched in February with a special episode covering the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
For this episode, Chief Operations Officer Trudie Milner shadowed Virginia Avelar, a nurse in the NICU.
In her role, Milner takes on a lot of responsibility that spans hospital and ambulatory operations – these alone cover a vast array of services like laboratories, radiology, environmental services, security, anesthesia, rehabilitation services and more. Milner also oversees construction efforts. All in all, a third of the entire organization reports to Milner, but that doesn’t mean much direct contact with nurses like Avelar.
In fact, as a nurse in the NICU, Avelar is further hidden away as the unit is a secured area. While most folks assume her job is mostly rocking babies, the work is actually a lot more involved and critical. Avelar shared that her unit takes babies 28 weeks old and below. They transition babies and take babies who need antibiotics. While YRMC’s NICU doesn’t handle surgeries or cardiac issues, Avelar and her team stabilize and keep the babies until they get transferred as needed. On top of that, she also gets called to high-risk deliveries.
“(Avelar and the NICU are) taking care of our youngest, smallest patients,” Milner said. “They truly are caring, making sure they’re growing and watching vitals. What they do is incredibly important. Virginia’s been doing it for a long time, but when you’re there, you see some of the most impressive things. Not only that, but they’re handling and working with parents who are worried.”
Indeed, Avelar shared that she’s been working for 23 years. Originally a stay-at-home mother to six children, she found a calling in nursing after she lost a daughter to a brain tumor. Avelar’s daughter wanted to be a nurse, so she took on the challenge herself.
“After she passed, my husband got called to Yuma,” Avelar said. “That’s when I decided to go to nursing school and it was tough. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I was the first NICU nurse that was hired as a grad. There was a nurse that had worked in there for a million years and she loved me.”
As a nurse now, Avelar is glad to see her unit be recognized in this premiere episode.
“So many people have come up to me after this and a lot of my own nurses have been thanking me,” she said. “It lets the community know who we are and what we’re doing. It’s very important.”
For Milner, the experience has been inspirational both professionally and personally. Avelar’s story has touched her and having a firsthand look at the level and intensity of care was remarkable, she shared.
“You always have an idea, but when you are present and have the opportunity to see the work Virginia does every day, it gives you a new perspective on what happens,” Milner said. “The NICU is secured: when you think of the functions that make up a hospital, you may not think of it, but that environment is so critical and the responsibilities that that staff has are remarkable.
“It’s not just rocking babies; there’s so much that a nurse like Virginia has to be tuned into … I can’t underscore enough what it’s like to stand just at the bedside of a baby that’s four pounds. It’s a jolt … Imagine yourself with a baby that’s four pounds and considering putting in an IV or ordering a chest x-ray.”
Avelar shared that she didn’t realize her impact until she saw the episode. Milner has learned that it takes a very special person to do that kind of work as NICU nurses pour in commitment and compassion. Since that experience, Milner has been carrying Avelar with her in her work as an executive.
“I really want people to know about a person like Virginia and the work she does every day and for people to understand that behind the walls of this hospital, remarkable things happen each and every day,” Milner said. “We’re here to care for everyone. We’re here to care for and support our community and the people we serve.”
