As more and more patients receive medical care in an outpatient versus inpatient setting, hospitals around the nation including Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) are being faced with the difficult decision of reducing their staff.
Announced in a press release Monday, YRMC is eliminating 34 of its more than 2,500 employee positions due to a steady decline in inpatient volume.
“For probably more than a year, we’ve seen more of a trend to the outpatient setting, which is better for the patients, and we support that a hundred percent – but it has adversely affected the hospital financially,” YRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Trenschel said. “It’s really just part of the changing health care landscape, and it’s incumbent upon us to adapt with it.”
While the hospital adapted largely through attrition by not filling vacated positions, some were still inevitably held by excess full-time equivalent employees, Trenschel said. The reductions, according to Trenschel, primarily span support departments such as IT (information technology) and supply chain, and they comprise “very few, if any” clinical positions. The quality of care and services, he said, won’t be impacted.
“Any time you lose an employee, it’s impactful,” Trenschel said. “But the patients won’t see any difference in terms of service, availability (or) access. It’ll really be invisible to the patients, and it really shouldn’t impact our operations significantly. It’s sad for us, obviously, and not a position that we want to be in, but for us to continue to have a strong hospital for the future, we have to adapt to the current changing landscape in health care.”
In Trenschel’s five years with YRMC, this is the first reduction to be made of this size and, according to the doctor, it’s intended to be the last.
“We were purposeful in wanting this to be a one-and-done,” he said. “We don’t want employees anticipating that we’re going to do this again a month from now or six months from now. I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t predict the future, but I feel very strongly that we’re not going to be in this position again in the future.”
For affected employees, the hospital said it is providing separation packages including severance, job transition support and access to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).