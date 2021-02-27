As COVID-19 has altered the daily practices and protocols of hospitals across the nation, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) recognizes that individuals may feel some level of anxiety or apprehension when faced with the prospect of being admitted. Rather than seeking medical aid when they’re in need of it, some individuals are going without, as indicated in a Jan. 13 press release issued by Yuma Fire Department, which can pose dire consequences.
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, staff from the hospital’s intensive care unit and care advocacy teams attempted to set the record straight on what exactly goes on in the hospital when an individual or their loved one is being cared for there.
While strict guidelines for visitations remain in place in order to protect patients, hospital staff and the community at large from COVID-19, the intensive care unit and some of the medical floors are allowing visitors on a case by case basis.
According to ICU Director Claudia Arvizo, the hospital has various technologies and modalities in place to keep communication open between families and their loved ones, and families and the hospital.
With the use of iPads and the hospital’s wireless internet, patients are able to connect to Zoom and virtually visit with their loved ones. Additionally, staff make their multidisciplinary rounds around 10 a.m. each morning to gather updated patient information and care plans, which staff then communicate to the patient’s designated contact.
“After those rounds is when we have the best and most updated information, and we try to time the phone calls and communication to families after that so that we have the most updated information for them,” Arvizo said. “We have those rounds daily so that we can give (families) the most updated information and the message is consistent – we’re not giving them the same information from yesterday.”
The hospital generally asks that families appoint one individual to be the “lead” contact documented in the patient’s chart. The appointed individual receives updates from hospital staff directly and is able to share the information with the rest of the patient’s loved ones from there.
“The reason we ask our families to pick one representative is so that our nurses can be where they need to be, which is at the bedside taking care of patients,” said Erin Brandt, director of patient experience and care advocacy. “It’s also so we also don’t have that game of telephone where we have one nurse on shift who shares something and another nurse is talking to a different family member at a different time of day – things can get very confusing very quickly. Having that one family member we can give information to just keeps it a little bit more clear for both the care team who’s working to care for that patient and also for the family member who’s sharing information with others.”
According to patient experience and care advocacy supervisor Nadia Nevels, individuals were not permitted to accompany their loved ones to the hospital’s emergency department at the beginning of the pandemic; however, community feedback spurred the hospital’s decision to afford patients this opportunity, depending on the emergency department’s caseload volume at the time.
“We understand how important it is for them to have access to their family; it’s a sense of comfort and it eases their fear,” said Nevels. “I think our organization has done a great job of utilizing our resources to sustain the visitation. Some organizations are not allowing visitors at all, and we’ve really tried to prioritize and utilize our resources prudently to allow people to still have the opportunity to come in for certain exceptions and also allowing them to utilize personal protective equipment so that we can keep everyone safe.”
As a family member of a recently hospitalized patient, Sonya Garcia-Gomez has experienced this first-hand.
Gomez’s husband was hospitalized for nearly a month due to COVID-19 complications. On Jan. 9, he was taken to the ER with low oxygen levels and double pneumonia onset by the virus; on Jan. 10, he was intubated “because things got worse,” Gomez said. For the next two-and-a-half weeks, Gomez’s husband remained in the ICU. On Jan. 27, he was moved to a regular room – sans the ventilator – and then to rehabilitation before finally going home Feb. 4.
Gomez said she can’t sing the hospital staff’s praises enough.
“At first, I was just like other people – afraid,” she said. “I knew that once my husband was admitted, I would not be able to see him because I had also tested positive for COVID and was under quarantine. When my quarantine ended, I was able to visit him as long as I wasn’t showing any symptoms. But from the moment that he went in, the staff were updating me and calling me, letting me know what was going on, what they were going to do, the medication he was going to be under. They kept me up to date on his vitals, which was important, because every so often his vitals would change.”
While Gomez was quarantining, her daughter, who lives out of town and tested negative for COVID-19, was permitted to visit the hospital for an hour each day. When Gomez’s symptoms subsided, she was afforded the same opportunity as long as she complied with the hospital’s guidelines – which, according to Gomez, were stringent.
In addition to daily temperature screenings upon her arrival, Gomez also had to verify that she wasn’t experiencing any COVID-like symptoms. To enter the hospital, she was asked to sanitize and given a face mask to wear over the mask she already had on before donning a gown and gloves.
“You have to wear two masks and sanitize once you walk in,” Gomez said. “Right before you enter the ICU, there’s a staff member at the door who gives you gloves and you sanitize again and once you walk into the unit, they give you a gown to wear. Before you walk out of there, you throw away your gown, your gloves and as you walk out of the unit, you throw away your mask and get a new one. It’s not just the ICU – when he got transferred to 2 West, I had to do the same thing: mask up, double mask, wear a gown and wear gloves.”
According to Arvizo, though “very strict,” these protocols are in place not only to protect patients and staff, but to also provide families with a sense of comfort and security in knowing that their loved one’s condition and overall care align with what’s being communicated over the phone.
“You can hear the updates on the phone, but you really have to see it for yourself and have that window of opportunity to come visit, especially in the ICU when your patient is so critical – it just brings a sense of comfort,” said Arvizo. “Hearing that they’re in good hands with the caregivers here in the ICU isn’t always enough – they need to see it for themselves. When they come in and see, ‘Yes, this is exactly what I’m being told,’ it secures their sense of comfort to know they’re seeing the same message that’s being communicated.”
In situations where visitors are permitted in the ICU, Arvizo suggests they avoid visiting during shift changes and other periods when nurses are busiest.
“It’s a more opportune time to tend to families; we want to be able to explain everything that’s going on and spend some time with them,” Arvizo said. “It’s scary to come in and see all this equipment on their loved one, but if we explain what it’s for, it just adds another sense of comfort and security that they know what the devices are for.”
Whether family members are visiting on site or virtually, nurses and staff from various departments of the hospital work to ensure those lines of communication remain open.
“When they don’t come in, they’ll pick up the phone and call them personally and explain the plan of care to those family members,” Arvizo said. “The chaplains help us make phone calls, patient experience will make phone calls and update families; a lot of times the health caregivers may be busy, but those phone calls help keep that open line of communication with families and helps comfort them.”
Family members who are having difficulty connecting with their loved one’s caregivers are encouraged to call the hospital’s care advocacy office at 928-336-2002 or 928-336-2537.
According to Gomez, had her husband not gone to the hospital when he did, they would have likely faced a much more serious situation.
“I honestly feel that if I had waited another day, my husband wouldn’t be here with us right now,” she said. “Not to mention, he had moderate kidney failure – I got news within the first week that they were treating it with medication. At that moment, I thought the worst. Doctors have told him he’s a miracle. If you once thought about neglecting medical treatment, put your fear aside; if you love someone, save them. Don’t wait.”
YRMC echoes Gomez’s sentiment and urges the community to not delay seeking medical attention when the need arises.
“We never want our community or our patients to feel any apprehension in seeking out emergency services because they’re concerned that their family member won’t be able to join them,” said Brandt. “We have put these (protocols) in place to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to safely meet the needs of those patients. Our main concern is keeping our staff, patients and community safe, but it definitely warrants saying that we don’t want our patients to wait, we don’t want our community to wait, because they’re worried that they’re going to be feeling lonely while receiving care. It’s so important and critical that our patients not wait to receive care.”
“The sooner they come in and seek help, the less sick they’re going to get,” Arvizo added. “We’ve seen some people delay coming to the hospital and they’re just more critically ill and it makes it that much harder for them to get better. The sooner they come in and seek treatment is the best thing for them. Our goal is to get them better and get them home.”