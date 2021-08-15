A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he is an employee.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday, officers arrested Jose Arias on suspicion of sexual abuse, sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.
The investigation revealed that Arias allegedly sexually abused three adult males between December 2020 and August 2021.
YRMC has been cooperating fully during the investigation and no other information about the incidents is available at this time.
Arias has been booked into the Yuma County jail on four counts of sexual abuse, five counts of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, all of which are felonies.
This case is still under investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
