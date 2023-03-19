The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will kick off the regular session with a presentation by Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center, and members of the executive leadership team on hospital activities.
The supervisors will also adopt the county employee benefits premium rates for fiscal year 2023/2024.
The agenda also calls for updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
– Authorize the sheriff to accept a $18.5 million grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for radio and software upgrades and user fees for the law enforcement members of the Yuma Regional Communication System. Funds will also be used to expand and upgrade the current helicopter contract. Expenses and fees associated with the sanitation services that have been placed along the United States/Mexico border are also included in this grant.
– Award a bid in the amount of $129,596 for the countywide access control upgrade equipment, and authorize a contract with the below bidder, Advent Electric.
– Authorize Public Works to piggyback on the City of Yuma's Pavement Preservation Services Contract Bids for an estimated 202,308 square yards of fog seal at an estimated cost of $290,000 and 224,353 square yards of chip seal at an estimated cost of $900,000.
– Authorize Public Works to purchase two service bodies and two dump bodies for 2022 Ford F550s from Drake Equipment of Arizona, using a state contract in an amount not to exceed $117,650.
– Authorize the chairman to sign the Fill the Gap application for FY 2022/2023 in the amount of $197,444. Fill the Gap is a program developed by the Arizona Legislature to address the increased court caseloads resulting from additional peace officers in the field. Fill the Gap revenues derive from a percent of appellate filing fees and the Local Court Assistance Fund, also known as the 5% Set Aside.
– Approve and authorize the chairman to sign an agreement for the Joint Regional Imagery Consortium Project with Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, effective March 20, pooling resources for the acquisition of updated digital oblique and orthogonal aerial imagery.
– Remove $1,803 in taxes due from the tax rolls that are considered to be uncollectible.
– As requested by the Yuma County Democratic Party, approve Democratic Precinct Committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2024. The party submitted the names of the following individuals for appointment to fill precinct committeemen vacancies: Gary Jones, Precinct 11; Branden Freeman and Sergio Perez, Precinct 41.
– Confirm the appointment of Martha Gonzalez to represent Somerton on the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees.