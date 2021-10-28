Janice Lund, manager of the newborn intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, is amazed at the activities held at the hospital during Innovation Week.
“I don’t think the employees here realize how lucky they are to have a hospital that is so involved and wants to include the employees,” Lund told the Yuma Sun.
Lund, who also manages the pediatrics women’s unit, started at YRMC in June after working 28 years in Minneapolis.
“We didn’t do that. There are many other hospitals around there who have nothing like this at all. Everything we do here is just amazing to me. It’s something new,” Lund added.
YRMC hosted two of the activities on Wednesday, the third annual Quality Hall of Fame Awards reception and Shark Tank pitches. Both are part of Innovation Week, which encourages collaboration, change and improvement throughout the organization.
“Without innovation, organizations become complacent. Excellence is not possible when we are complacent,” said Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications for YRMC.
“Innovation Week is a time to encourage our staff to think differently about patient care and the way we work as an organization. It’s also a time to celebrate their ideas and process improvement initiatives. It’s amazing what we’ve been able to achieve together during Innovation Week,” she added.
The Quality Hall of Fame Awards reception, held in the morning, celebrated the continuous efforts of employees and providers to improve service, operations, care delivery and cost efficiency.
Teams shared their projects and results to a judging team on Oct. 7. Judging teams included community members, YRMC board members and executive leadership.
Of the 55 projects submitted, 15 were crowned the Top 3 in each of the following categories: Customer Service/Patient Experience; Clinical and Patient Safety Excellence; Operational Excellence; Sustainability Excellence; and COVID-19 Innovation.
One team was recognized as the grand champion and took the coveted trophy for the next year. Past grand champion projects include advances in preventing postpartum hemorrhages and genetic cancer screenings.
Shark Tank Live, streamed across the organization, took place in the afternoon. The format is similar to the popular Shark Tank television show.
Using videos, props, printed materials and slide presentations, “visionary” employees pitched their ideas to a Shark Tank panel for funding consideration. The Foundation of YRMC had set aside $75,000 to help turn their ideas into a reality.
The Shark Tank panel included Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC president and CEO; Margie Dallabetta, Foundation of YRMC board chair; Diane Poirot, chief human resources officer; Shelley Mellon, Foundation of YRMC vice chair; and Pat Martin, Foundation of YRMC board trustee.
After hearing the pitches, the panel had a chance to ask questions about the proposed projects. Then they went behind closed doors to deliberate on how to divide the funds. The event ended with an awards ceremony.
The “Enhancing the Pediatric Experience in the Emergency Department” project received $20,000. Following community feedback about poor pediatric patient experiences and how kids were treated like adults, the team set out to make the ED experience a more kid-friendly area. The team showed a video in which kids were asked how the area could be improved. They suggested decor (“dinosaurs”), colors and toys that might make it more suitable for younger patients.
The “Angel Eye Camera” project received $20,000. The team requested money to purchase cameras that would allow parents and loved ones to view their newborns in the intensive care unit when they can’t be there in person.
The presentation included a heart-tugging video interview with parents who shared their story of having their baby boy whisked away to the NICU and not being able to see him for 24 hours.
In addition, the team noted, some parents have to go back to work to support the family. Cameras would allow them to keep an eye on their babies from their cellphones and relieve a lot of stress.
The team behind the “Bedside Hand Held Ultrasound for Heart Assessment” was fully funded with $10,000. The team noted that handheld ultrasound is more accurate than a stethoscope and could save lives in cases where time is of the essence.
The “Creating an Optimal Healing Environment” received $20,000 for the Cancer Center. The team noted that healing doesn’t just involve caring but also the environment. Not every patient gets a cure, but every patient can get a good experience, they said.
When asked to describe the center’s lobby, patients used words such as sad, uncomfortable, unwelcoming, lonely and cold. The team wants to transform the lobby into a warm, inviting space with low-cost cosmetic changes, such as softening the lighting and changing the flooring to eliminate echoing.
The panel noted that the $20,000 was “seed money” because they saw an opportunity for philanthropic donations for this project.
The “Scrub Tech 101” project, which requested $5,000, was also fully funded. The team noted that it’s difficult to recruit surgical techs and end up paying $91 an hour for agency staff.
With no surgical tech programs within three hours, they decided to do the training themselves. They started an intern program that has attracted a lot of interest. Fifteen people applied for the first three slots. The team asked for money to “more successfully implement” the program.
At this point, the foundation had run out of available money, so YRMC stepped up to fund the “Virtual Learning Leading the Way” project with the full amount requested, $32,000. The team wants to purchase virtual modules to provide learning opportunities, not just to nurses, but also the interdisciplinary team.
The winners also received trophies with a special history. The Facilities Team handmade the awards from wood harvested from a large desert pine tree that was planted outside the laboratory, which is now the new Emergency Department.
Called the Tree of Life, it provided shade and peace for many employees. The tree was informally called “Dr. Alvarez’s tree” after Dr. Victor Alvarez, a longtime YRMC pathologist with a special tie to it.
During the construction of the new ED, the tree had to be removed. “When it was discovered that the tree had to come down, I had the tree cut into pieces. It had to dry for two years, and then we sent it off to a mill to be cut into large sheets of wood,” Headington explained.
“The wood has since been used to create awards for YRMC caregivers and physicians. For our YRMC team, these handcrafted awards represent our valued history,” she added.
To help maintain and preserve the essence of the tree, it’s used for special employee awards and recognition. All of the trophies from the past three years of Quality Hall of Fame and Shark Tank have been made from the tree.