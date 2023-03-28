With declining admissions of COVID-19 patients and the end of Arizona’s COVID-19 health emergency declaration, Yuma Regional Medical Center no longer requires visitors to wear a mask.
Beginning Monday, visitors to the hospital are only required to wear a mask if they are visiting a patient with a respiratory or other communicable illness.
With this change, YRMC is also asking individuals to refrain from visiting the hospital if they are experiencing fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, runny or stuffy nose or flu-like symptoms.
To prevent the spread of illness at YRMC’s outpatient clinics, patients should wear a mask if experiencing symptoms of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 or influenza, the hospital said.
Masks for all other patients are optional at outpatient locations.
YRMC team members will continue to wear masks while in direct contact with patients.