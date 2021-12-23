A federal team of 10 paramedics and 14 nurses were expected to arrive in Yuma today. The frontline medical personnel will step in to help Yuma Regional Medical Center through the latest COVID-19 surge.
The hospital is experiencing its second worse surge since the start of the pandemic, said Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC chief medical officer.
YRMC reports 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday morning, with 19 of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The team will allow YRMC to open more ICU beds. The hospital currently has a need for more ICU beds but not enough nurses to staff those additional beds.
While COVID-19 patients account for 25% of the overall hospital patients, about 50-60% of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.
However, COVID-19 is only one factor. YRMC typically sees a significant rise in patient volumes in the winter as seasonal residents and visitors return to the region. The hospital is now seeing a higher volume of patients needing treatment for heart failure, heart attacks, strokes and other emergencies requiring acute care and stays in the ICU.
Many people put off medical treatment during the pandemic, and as a result more patients are now turning up at the Emergency Department seeking help, even at a higher rate than in 2019, Magu said.
In addition, a significant number of asylum seekers are crossing the border in the Yuma region. Some of the migrants need medical attention.
All these factors are straining the hospital’s resources. “Not only do we have more than the usual inpatient volumes, but we have COVID on top of that,” Magu noted.
YRMC sought help from the Arizona Surge Line, a program that sends nurses to facilities that most need them. However, with hospitals across the nation experiencing the same strain, the state this year has had trouble getting enough nurses to participate in the program.
Consequently, the state asked the federal government to help. The White House announced this week that it would be deploying medical personnel to Arizona. Some of them are coming through the Federal Emergency Management Agency program and some are Army Reserve nurses.
YRMC got confirmation on Tuesday that the team would arrive in Yuma within a couple days. Although the hospital had asked for 20 nurses, the hospital will receive 14 nurses, in addition to the 10 paramedics.
“We’ll take whatever we can,” Magu said.
Team members will be in Yuma for at least two weeks but typically stay for five weeks with the ability to extend their deployment. Last year, surge nurses stayed for 10 weeks.
“We’ll take them for as long as we can take them,” said Diana Poirot, chief human resources officer.
The incoming team will have a big impact, she added. The extra nurses, not only will the hospital be able to open more ICU beds, the paramedics will be able to assist with care that does not require a nursing license, such as helping with catheters, respiratory lines, prone rotations, etc.
The team is arriving just in time to relieve hospital staff as they take time off for the holidays. They have been taking care of COVID-19 patients for nearly two years and need some time off.
“With the holidays, we want to make sure we have enough staff for inpatients,” Poirot noted.
“A shout out to our staff,” Poirot said, noting that they have been tirelessly caring for the community and picking up extra shifts to spread the load. “If everybody picks up an extra shift, it means you’re coming into a fully staffed unit.”
Asked if nurses are burning out, Poirot replied, “The resiliency of staff is always a concern for us.” Nurses are given incentive pay and the Foundation of YRMC funded relaxation rooms to give staff a place to relax during shifts.
Some nurses have been floating between departments to fill in the gaps. Some elective surgeries have been canceled to free up nurses.
“We had been trying really hard not to close elective surgeries because what happens is that there is pent up demand and then it takes a while to get people back in,” Poirot said.
THE YOUNG ARE DYING
The hospital is expecting a “significant bump” after the holidays, according to Magu.
How big that bump will be depends on how many more people get their vaccines and booster shots in the next couple of weeks, he said. He stressed that the only way to get the situation under control is for more of the community to get vaccinated.
About 85-90% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and none of the vaccinated patients are in the ICU.
“Unfortunately, the only opening of an ICU bed is when a COVID patient dies,” Magu said. “When we have ICU capacity, it’s not because patients are surviving … Unfortunately, we are having daily deaths.”
It’s not the elderly and those with compromised immune systems that are dying. They have been vaccinated and are protected. It’s the younger, unvaccinated people who are dying. As an example, Magu noted that a young patient below the age of 30 had recently died in the ICU.
“The only way to prevent death is to get vaccinated,” he added, noting that only one vaccinated patient has died in the hospital.
The booster shot is also proving to be “highly effective.” So far, no patients who have received the booster shot have been hospitalized, he said.
He also pointed out that those who have been vaccinated, if they become infected, have a less serious form of the disease and shorter hospital stays, if they need to go to the hospital at all.
The omicron variant is not necessarily a concern, Magu said. It’s almost certain that it’s already here, however, although it’s 20 times more transmissible than the delta variant, its symptoms are milder.
In addition, Magu said, the vaccine seems to be effective against the omicron, even if not as effective as it is against the delta. On the other hand, he added, the booster seems to be “very, very effective” against the omicron.
If everybody is vaccinated, Magu said, even if variants continue to show up, even if the disease stays in the community, it will not strain hospital resources nor will it kill.
He stressed that it’s not too late to get a vaccine or booster shot to help curb the after-holiday bump in the number of COVID-19 infections. He noted that the booster shot is effective instantly.
Even if only some family members are vaccinated will help, he said.
“Let’s protect our community, let’s get vaccinated. No matter what happens in the rest of the world, let’s protect ourselves,” Magu said.
“People are tired. I understand. Nobody wants to wear a mask,” he added. “But let’s exercise caution during these holidays.”