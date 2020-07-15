With the financial support of Yuma Regional Medical Center, 23 students are following routes to becoming the healthcare field’s next set of doctors, nurses, physical therapists, radiation technologists, respiratory therapists and other allied professionals.
With 20-plus years of supporting local students in the archives, the hospital’s foundation and volunteer services awarded $54,000 in scholarships to Yuma County students exhibiting outstanding academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and community service.
“It’s an investment in our community for sure, and that’s really important for the Foundation and the hospital to be committed to,” said Foundation of YRMC Director Jackie Woodwell. “It’s helping to establish what we hope is a continued healthy future of Yuma County citizens, because many of these students want to come back home (to practice). So these are our future healthcare providers. Not only is the commitment to supporting and advancing their education imminent right now, but certainly for the future of healthcare here.”
According to Woodwell, some of the scholarship recipients are also YRMC employees seeking to advance their careers.
Each of the scholarships were made possible through fundraising activities as well as donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals.
“The Foundation of YRMC has provided more than $700,000 in scholarship funding to students over the past 20-plus years,” said scholarship committee chairperson Pat Martin. “Through our continued fundraising efforts, we expect to sustain the program for years to come.”