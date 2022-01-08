Sometimes to find your path to success, it takes a little push in the right direction – and unique opportunities to see careers in action.
After attending a conference in Washington, Dr. Natalia Galarza, Core Faculty Physician with the Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Family & Community Medicine Residency Program, came back with the inspiration to start a mentorship program at YRMC.
After discussing the idea with Elizabeth Hammonds, YRMC Director of Volunteer Services, the Mentor Me M.D. program was created. After a year without the program due to COVID-19, YRMC has restarted the program and this week, hosted eight volunteers in a workshop on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hosted by the YRMC Family and Community Medicine Residency Program and YRMC Volunteer Services, the workshop event covered topics of healthcare scholarship opportunities, the range of different healthcare careers available and the path to pre-med.
Galarza explained that the program focuses on helping mentees in their paths to a career in healthcare, starting with their higher education journeys.
“There’s so much potential in our community, but not a lot of awareness of what can be reached,” Galarza said. “Sometimes all these kids need is someone telling them they can. If they want to be doctors, they can be doctors. Yes, it’s a lot of work, but it can be done. We coach them a lot through that process.”
Mentor Me M.D. at large helps students interested in healthcare careers explore their opportunities firsthand and learn from medical residents and YRMC healthcare professionals. Students are chosen through an application process, but they need to be YRMC volunteers to qualify. Before COVID, the program took place over the span of a year and involved monthly meetings as well as volunteer work each month. Mentees would be paired with a professional and would shadow them, and they would also have the opportunity to participate in direct clinical care.
“Volunteering, in addition to attending workshops, really helps immerse the students in the world of healthcare,” said Hammonds in a release for the event. “They interact with patients, have opportunities to meet medical professionals and get behind-the-scenes experience working on the hospital floor.”
Now that the program is resuming, eight student volunteers will be participating. They consist of three high school students, four college students and one recent college graduate who’s currently studying for the MCAT. Galarza added that four of these students are interested in medical school, three in nursing school and one is hoping to become a midwife.
Paloma Valencia, a student of Physiology and Medical Sciences at the University of Arizona, shared that even though she’s a student at the Tucson campus, the program is working with her to ensure she can keep participating. A volunteer for YRMC since the age of 16, she said that she takes every opportunity to remain involved whenever she’s in town.
Still deciding on her path, Valencia explained that every time she leaves a workshop, she leaves it wanting to do something else.
“In this workshop, we got together [with second and third year residents,]” she said. “They told us about the experience and how they got there. It’s really helped me because I’m figuring out my journey. We’re from Yuma and having this opportunity in my hometown is amazing to see. They taught me there’s not one clear path into medicine. There’s a million paths as long as you’re passionate about it.”
Currently, Valencia is looking to become a nurse and dive deeply into the wide variety of things she can do as one. But right now, she’s grateful for the support and connection she finds with her group at YRMC.
Thanks to the workshop, she feels that anything is possible, and that’s precisely what Galarza hopes mentees take away from the program.
“There’s so much this community has to give and we need to support each other,” she said.
Along with empowering students to earn scholarships, get into programs and become healthcare professionals, Galarza hopes that these mentees will come back, bring their knowledge, vision and ambition to Yuma and build a better community.
By mentoring eight volunteers, the Mentor Me M.D. program will indirectly affect the lives of 2 million patients.
“Imagine 2 million people’s lives improved through this,” she said. “It’s amazing what can happen if we take care of our community, take care of our young.”
To learn more about the Mentor Me M.D. program, visit www.yumaregional.org/For-The-Community/Volunteer-With-YRMC/Student-Medical-Mentor-Program.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.