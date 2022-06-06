Yuma Regional Medical Center removed all visitors and locked down the hospital after receiving a threat early evening on Sunday.
Due to a verbal threat from a visitor, the hospital activated “swift safety measures” and moved into restricted access around 5 p.m.
The threat was to the hospital, not a specific employee. YRMC did not say what the visitor said in the treat.
“Acting out of an abundance of caution, all visitors were asked to immediately leave the premises. Visitation will resume when the security situation has been cleared,” YRMC said in a statement.
The hospital added that staff and physicians are trained to respond in critical situations.
YRMC notified the Yuma Police Department, which is investigating the incident.
“We did receive a call from YRMC reference a threat and an officer was dispatched. I have not been told of any arrests at this time,” Sgt. Lori Franklin told the Yuma Sun Sunday night.
“We take all threats very seriously,” YRMC stated. “It is common practice for our hospital and any major medical facility to collaborate with law enforcement to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff. This also allows our medical teams to remain focused on the care of all patients.”
As this community’s sole medical provider, YRMC serves more than 70,000 patients annually.