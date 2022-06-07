Yuma Regional Medical Center lifted a security lockdown Tuesday morning after the Yuma Police Department determined it was safe for the hospital to resume visitation.
Precautionary safety measures were put in place Monday evening after a visitor threatened the hospital. In response, all visitors were asked to immediately leave the premises.
After a police investigation, YRMC issued the “all clear” and allowed visitors back into the hospital at 8 a.m. Monday.
No one has been arrested in connection to this incident.
“We greatly appreciate the collaborative efforts of the YPD and Yuma Border Patrol to provide added support for patients and staff throughout the incident,” YRMC said in a statement.
“It is common practice for our hospital and any major medical facility to collaborate with law enforcement to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff. This also allows our medical teams to remain focused on the care of all patients,” the hospital added.
YRMC previously said that staff and physicians are trained to respond in critical situations. As the community’s only hospital, YRMC serves more than 70,000 patients annually.