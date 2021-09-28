Due to the declining number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Yuma Regional Medical Center and all YRMC outpatient clinics, including the YRMC Cancer Center, downgraded visitation restrictions from substantial to moderate levels on Monday.
Inside the hospital, the moderate visitation level permits most patients to have two pre-designated visitors (age 16 or older) during visitation hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Patients with COVID-19 may have one pre-designated visitor for one hour per day. For outpatient clinics, moderate restrictions allow for one companion with each visitor and two parents or legal guardians at pediatric locations.
Universal safety precautions will continue to apply to all locations. This means that visitors are asked to remain masked at all times, sanitize their hands, maintain social distance and not visit if exhibiting any symptoms of illness.
“We ask the community to please partner with us in keeping our patients and staff safe. We also ask that visitors bring their own masks,” YRMC stated in a press release.
YRMC anticipates the arrival of influenza cases in October or November. The moderate restriction guidelines are very similar to those that the hospital observes each year during flu season. Therefore, YRMC will likely continue to operate under moderate visitation levels throughout the flu season.
Families, friends and the community in general are also encouraged to use YRMC’s website to send Cheer Cards to patients by visiting YumaRegional.org/CheerCards. Cards aimed at brightening someone’s day can be sent to a specific patient or to an anonymous patient in need. To send a card to the latter, simply fill out “Any Patient” in the name field.
“Thank you to our community for their understanding and cooperation and to YRMC healthcare providers for their continued commitment to compassionate patient care during these challenging times,” YRMC stated.
For full visitation details, please visit https://www.yumaregional.org/For-Visitors/Visitor-Policy.