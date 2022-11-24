Cases of influenza are rising in the community, indicating an earlier than usual start to the flu season. To help protect the health of patients, visitors and staff, Yuma Regional Medical Center modified visitor restrictions at the hospital.
Starting on Wednesday, minimum visitor age at the hospital changed from 13 years to 16 years old. An exception will be made for anyone 16 years old or younger who is a patient or the parent of a patient.
All visitors and staff are still required to wear a mask in patient care areas.
YRMC is also asking individuals to refrain from visiting the hospital if they are experiencing fever, cough, aches and pains, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, runny or stuffy nose or flu-like symptoms.
YRMC noted that the best ways to prevent the flu and COVID-19 are to receive your vaccination, practice good cough etiquette and hand hygiene. If a person already has a respiratory illness, they should stay home to prevent spreading it to others.
“We understand this will be challenging, but we are committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our healthcare workers and the community,” YRMC said in a press release.
Families, friends and the community in general are also encouraged to use YRMC’s website to send Cheer Cards to patients. Cards aimed at brightening someone’s day can be sent to a specific patient or an anonymous patient in need.
“YRMC is grateful for the dedication of its committed staff. Their No. 1 and selfless concern is always for the quality and compassionate care of our patients,” the hospital said.