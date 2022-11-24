Cases of influenza are rising in the community, indicating an earlier than usual start to the flu season. To help protect the health of patients, visitors and staff, Yuma Regional Medical Center modified visitor restrictions at the hospital.

Starting on Wednesday, minimum visitor age at the hospital changed from 13 years to 16 years old. An exception will be made for anyone 16 years old or younger who is a patient or the parent of a patient.

