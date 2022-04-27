As Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to defend itself from a cyberattack, the hospital stressed that patient care continues across all services. However, in some cases, appointments and procedures might need to be rescheduled.
In a Tuesday update, YRMC said that care teams were evaluating patient schedules and making individual determinations as to the need to reschedule. If a patient appointment or procedure needs to be rescheduled, the physician office will directly contact the patient.
“We appreciate the community’s continued patience as we continue to make patient care and security a top priority,” said Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications.
YRMC on Monday powered down all network systems after detecting a potential cyberattack. All computer systems were moved into downtime mode, which is a manual process.
All departments, including patient care teams, switched to downtime procedures. This means handwritten charting and paper prescriptions and orders sent through the pharmacy tube system. YRMC also switched to “business continuity” computers that provide “view only” information.
The attempted attacks have been successfully blocked, resulting in no patient information being compromised, YRMC said in a press release.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the hospital continued to operate in the manual “downtime” mode. Manual procedures may result in longer wait times.
“We are working diligently to bring systems up safely and securely. We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we work to provide the best patient care,” the press release stated.
Cyber crime agencies have been notified and are investigating the incident in an attempt to track down the origin of the attack.