Yuma Regional Medical Center patients who live in the Foothills no longer have to drive into town for emergency care.

The new 60,000-square-foot Foothills Medical Plaza was scheduled to open the first-floor Emergency Department at 8 a.m. Wednesday, with the ambulatory clinics on the second floor opening shortly after on Monday, July 31.

