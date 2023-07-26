Yuma Regional Medical Center patients who live in the Foothills no longer have to drive into town for emergency care.
The new 60,000-square-foot Foothills Medical Plaza was scheduled to open the first-floor Emergency Department at 8 a.m. Wednesday, with the ambulatory clinics on the second floor opening shortly after on Monday, July 31.
The two-story facility located at 11351 S. Frontage Road will also eventually offer primary care, pediatric care, women’s health services, podiatry, imaging services and a retail pharmacy.
The location also features an on-site café for the comfort and convenience of patients and their families.
The clinic portion will focus on three major areas of primary care: family medicine, pediatrics, and women’s health. It will also offer podiatry care, with the intention to expand specialty care in the next year.
Trudie F. Milner, senior vice president and chief operations officer at YRMC, notes that the Foothills Medical Plaza is “much more than a building.”
“When East County residents voiced the desire for better access to primary care services closer to home, we knew we needed to not only deliver but exceed expectations,” said “As we cross the finish line, I can confidently say we’re proud of what we’ve developed and are unveiling to those who inspired it, our community.”
Every three years, YRMC conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment that analyzes local and statewide data and incorporates feedback from more than 750 Yuma community residents. A common theme in past assessments was the necessity for comprehensive care options in East County.
“One of the things that rose to the top was the strong desire for there to be medical services that were physically located in the Foothills area of the community. And we heard that not just from the residents of the Foothills, but we also heard it from East County residents as well. So as far out going into the valley to places like Wellton, it was an overwhelming desire for certain medical services, healthcare services, to be located closer to home,” Milner explained.
YRMC had expected to open the new facility in April, but healthcare staffing shortages, as seen across the nation, delayed its opening. YRMC has now fully staffed the new facility and is ready to welcome patients.
“Some of the physicians from our main campus are going to be working out here as well, and then we have welcomed additional physicians as well to help staff this campus,” said Dr. Kieren Kaveney Lupo, an emergency medicine physician.
The Foothills facility does not have inpatient rooms. Anyone requiring inpatient admission will be transferred to the main hospital.
“Our processes for our acute emergencies will be the same here as they are in the city, and then we are set up to be able to transfer patients into the city if they need admission or additional services will be available there. We do have trauma bays out here as well to be able to support our sickest patients, as well as a decon(tamination) room (for patients who must be isolated),” Lupo explained.
The Foothills Emergency Department mirrors the one in the main hospital. “Staff that will be coming out here to work, whether it’s a nurse, physician, ED techs, they will have a very standard process on the way things work,” noted Breanna Caraway, administrator of emergency services and trauma.
“We did try to keep it very similar for all the right reasons, just reducing and minimizing any waste in the system and keeping everything at the fingertips of the clinicians at the bedside so people don’t have to run to and from supply rooms,” she said.
“The community is ready. I think we’re ready. And truly, you know, there’s so much that has gone into this, and from everybody’s heart here at Yuma Regional Medical Center, I think we’re very proud to serve our Foothills community,” Caraway added.
With the new facility, patients will have two options as the YRMC Primary Care Foothills Walk-In Clinic, located down the road at 11142 S. Scottsdale Drive, will remain open as a walk-in clinic and urgent care.
DESIGNED BY THE COMMUNITY
Milner noted that the building’s design is a reflection of the community’s feedback. “We really developed this building, the colors, the textures, the furnishings, in response to what we heard. We built this from the perspective of the patient, not from our perspective as healthcare experts and providers, what the patients want in that building,” Milner said.
That is the reason for the café. “We know that if you have the unfortunate reason to be in an Emergency Department, you might be there for a lot of hours with family or a loved one. We want to make sure that you don’t have to get in your car and go out and get something to eat. So we got a nice little café there, you get a cup of coffee. Maybe you’re accompanying a family member, or maybe you’ve got your kids with you and they need a snack. We wanted to think about the entire patient experience, and how we could create something that really met those kinds of human needs,” she added.
Upstairs is a community education room designed for “Coffee and Conversations,” with different physicians or other clinical experts coming in and speaking to the public about a particular topic.
“We want people to see this building as being part of their community. And that’s why that community education room is so important to us. We don’t want you to just come and see us when you’re sick. We want to be there as part of our community,” Milner said.
WHAT’S NEXT
YRMC will continue to listen to the community’s future wants and needs. “For example, maybe there’s a strong demand for cardiology services. If that proves to be the case, then what we would look to do is to offer cardiology services at certain days of the week or times of the week, just as an example of being responsive,” Milner said.
For walk-in laboratory services, patients will continue to go across the street to the Mesa Del Sol location. “But as we grow, and our operation continues to develop there, that’s something that we’re going to think about doing, maybe we can have walk-in patients there, maybe we can have scheduled labs there,” she noted.
The retail pharmacy will open later in August. “We have a partnership arrangement for that,” Milner added. “I think that’d be really important because it will be convenient for patients and families to be able to get prescriptions filled right at that location.”
Patients will also be able to obtain their health information and records and make payments at the new facility.
HOW TO TRANSFER
If a patient’s doctor will be practicing at the new location, that patient does not have to do anything. They will be informed by letter and telephone to anticipate their next appointment at the new location.
A patient who wishes to transfer to the new location may call YRMC’s centralized scheduling and ask to see a physician at the Foothills location.
Scheduling of appointments for clinic services will be available starting Wednesday, July 26. For all services and inquiries, residents may call 928-336-4000 and be directed to the appropriate department.
For more information, visit yumaregional.org/locations.