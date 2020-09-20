While many teachers are relieved to be returning to their classrooms to lead in-person learning after the closure of Yuma County schools six months ago, they also share health and safety concerns that are COVID-19-specific and atypical to those of school years past.
According to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), securing reliable testing shouldn’t be counted among those worries.
“We understand the anxiety that teachers, parents and students may face as Yuma County moves toward in-person learning,” said YRMC Vice President of Ambulatory Operations Justin Farren. “It’s the same uncertainty our nurses, medical providers and staff felt at the beginning of the pandemic. Like health care heroes, our educators are some of this nation’s most valuable and necessary workers. YRMC is committed to helping ensure the safety and well-being of our school communities and will prioritize COVID-19 testing for teachers.”
Teachers who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 – such as fever, coughing and/or shortness of breath – can contact YRMC Transitional Care Services at (928) 336-2160 to coordinate their initial COVID-19 assessment, insurance verification and test.
To expedite the testing process, slots will be reserved for educators each day. In many cases, according to Farren, the testing will be done the same day that the educator contacts YRMC, with results to be received within 24 hours.