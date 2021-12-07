Yuma Regional Medical Center on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has decided not to move forward with an affiliation with LifePoint Health “after a careful and purposeful due diligence process.”
In June, the board began exploring a joint venture with Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, drawing strong opposition from the community. LifePoint operates 84 hospitals in 29 states, including three in Arizona.
Both organizations conducted a months-long due diligence process to learn more about each other and the potential value of a collaborative partnership.
YRMC, in a press release, noted that after the board evaluated the hospital’s “current strengths and vision for the future,” the board decided “to explore options that will better meet the needs of our community today and into the future.”
“Our board entered into this partnership search knowing that we were in a sound position to find the right partner. LifePoint shared our deep commitment to keep quality care local,” Woody Martin, board chairman, said in the press release.
“While there were many positive attributes that would have come from this joint venture, at the end of day we determined that the timing and details needed to move this forward were not in the best interest of our hospital and the needs of our community,” Martin added.
LifePoint, in a statement issued Monday, expressed disappointment with decision. “We are very disappointed that the Yuma Regional Medical Center board has decided not to move forward with our proposed partnership after unanimously selecting LifePoint as a partner earlier this year. We were made aware of this decision simultaneously with their public announcement on Monday,” LifePoint stated.
“While we respect the board’s decision, we are confident LifePoint would have been a great partner for this community. We appreciate the relationships we’ve built with team members, the Hospital District and community leaders as we’ve explored opportunities to further strengthen healthcare locally. LifePoint was excited about investing in YRMC, expanding access to local services, bringing more caregivers to the region, and creating a $300 million community health foundation to improve life for all Yumans. We are confident that our partnership with YRMC would have positioned the hospital for continued success, and we remain committed to supporting Yuma in any way we can moving forward,” it added.
Asked to elaborate on the “timing and details” that led to the YRMC board’s decision, Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO, indicated that the YRMC board is under an non-disclosure agreement.
“So I really can’t reveal details about that,” Trenschel said, adding, “It’s not one thing.”
But, he noted, public opposition did not influence the decision. “Certainly the opinion of the public is important. That’s an important opinion to consider as we move forward, but it didn’t have an impact on this decision.”
In October, the resounding message from the audience at a board meeting of Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County was “no” to a partnership between YRMC and LifePoint.
About 250 people attended the district meeting, where representatives from LifePoint introduced the company to the community. The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the land and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and has leased them to YRMC since 1973.
In the proposed partnership, LifePoint would have bought a majority percentage of the hospital while YRMC would maintain a minority percentage. However, governance of the board would be 50% each.
In addition, with the transaction, YRMC, currently a not-for-profit hospital, would have become a for-profit organization. Most of the dozen speakers said they wanted YRMC to remain a not-for-profit community hospital and several raised concerns related to the fact that LifePoint is owned by Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm. Some expressed fears that the focus would turn to profits, not quality healthcare, and that prices would increase.
One speaker noted that he checked the ratings of the three hospitals owned by LifePoint in Arizona, and two had 3 out of 5 stars and one had 2 out of 5 stars. He asked the district to wait for a partner that could take the local hospital to 5 stars.
District chairman Jeffrey Polston told the Yuma Sun that the board had not voted on a lease with LifePoint. “Therefore, we have nothing additional to offer,” he said.
Ross Wait, who served nine years on the Foundation of YRMC and nine years on the YRMC Operating Board, expressed relief that the merger is a no-go. “That’s the best news on the planet,” he told the Yuma Sun.
Wait and other community members had been “pushing” the YRMC board to walk away from the merger. “The whole community avoided what would have been a catastrophe,” he noted.
One of Wait’s concerns was that LifePoint, being owned by a hedge fund, would focus on making money. “You gotta make that asset more profitable for the people in that hedge fund,” he said.
Another vocal opponent to the merger, Danny Bryant, a former district board member, commented, “A big thank you to the Operating Board. I deeply appreciate your decision to abandon the merger plans with Apollo Global Managements, LifePoint Health. It took a great deal of courage to change directions, but it was the right thing to do for our community. There is still a lot of work to be done for YRMC to regain the trust of the Yuma community, but this was a big step in the right direction.”
Bryant continued, “I trust that today’s decision means the Operating Board is once again willing to listen to the public it serves and change direction on other issues that continue to drive up the cost of healthcare in Yuma. A new direction and new leadership is in order for sure.”
WHAT’S NEXT FOR YRMC?
Trenschel explained that the YRMC board began its search for a partner to help meet the needs for additional behavioral health services, specialty care and primary care, to “ensure a healthy community.”
He stressed that YRMC is one of the largest operating independent hospitals in the nation, but that it faces growing challenges, including constantly advancing technologies, skyrocketing pharmaceutical costs, a growing shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and increased labor costs, which are harder to fix as an independent organization.
“The board went into this process really with the idea and the intent very specifically from a position of strength. At no time did they feel pressured to have to do something that didn’t feel optimal,” Trenschel said. “Financially, we’re doing very well today from a quality and operational perspective, some of the best in the country, in all of those areas.”
Because of that “position of strength,” the hospital doesn’t need a partner right now. However, he added, “as we look into the future, we know the changes that are coming with healthcare … staffing challenges, technology challenges, recruiting physicians to our area, all these things remain significant challenges to our organization. They will exist into the future. Today we’re managing those well. At some point they will become a challenge for us. We want to seek a partner before that occurs, before that challenging time comes, not knowing when that challenging time will come.”
While these are significant obstacles, YRMC stated, the board looks forward with optimism to the opportunity to partner with a community “to find innovative, collaborative solutions” for the future.
But the search for a new partner won’t resume immediately. “This was a pretty arduous and long process for our staff. So we’ll take a rest for a little bit,” Trenschel said.
In the meantime, he added, “we’re very eager for our staff to continue the great work that they’ve been doing.”