Most passengers in airplanes, however, don’t care for a ride like that, but then again, A.J. Liggett isn’t most passengers.
A.J. is a 5-year-old patient at Yuma Regional Medical Center, who, through YRMC’s new partnership with Angel Flight West, is the first to be flown to weekly medical appointments in Phoenix, where he is seen by specialists.
Tuesday morning A.J., who suffered medical complications at birth, made his third Angel Flight trip to Phoenix, accompanied by his father and his mother, Alexis Liggett.
The plane the family flew on is owned and flown by Alan Underwood, Command Pilot and Arizona Outreach Coordinator with Angel Flight West.
The free of charge service is the result of YRMC’s Pediatric Patients with Chronic Health Needs Committee collaborating with Angel Flight West to identify the Liggett family as one of this year’s first recipients of Yuma-based flights.
“Their hope is to bring awareness, so more local families who travel for medical care can utilize Angel Flight West’s services,” said Machele Headington, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at YRMC.
“We are building our pediatric specialty care-line, but we also recognize we don’t have all the specialities that children sometimes need. So through the committee at YRMC we’ve connected with Alan and we’re working to connect families with other pilots so that they can get the care that they need that we don’t have here at this time.
“Our goal as an organization and as a community is to provide coordinated care for our patients, including care inside and outside of our medical system. We are grateful for the volunteers at Angel Flight West who share in our commitment to caring for our community.
Due to medical complications at birth, A.J. requires regular medical appointments in Phoenix, according to YRMC. And A.J., who uses a ventilator to help him breathe, will now experience greater comfort, with the six-hour round-trips by ground reduced to a two-hour trip by air.
“This incredible service allows us to spend so much less time on the road,” said Alexis Liggett. “For us, that means more time to be together as a family. Instead of A.J. being stuck in a car seat four extra hours, he gets to spend that time playing with his sister and cousin at home.
“This adds to not only his quality of life, but ours as well. We can’t thank Angel Flight West enough for providing this service to so many families and YRMC for making this connection. Two absolutely wonderful organizations doing amazing things.”
“Right now we are operating at about five to 10 percent capacity in Arizona,” said Underwood, “so there’s potential to help so many more families across the state. We are thrilled to have formed a partnership with YRMC and hope to help more families, like the Liggetts, as we spread awareness in the Yuma community.”
