Although Yuma County has no COVID-19 vaccines available at this time, health officials are setting up the Yuma Civic Center as a future mass vaccination site.
The Yuma Regional Medical Center will administer the vaccinations, in partnership with the Yuma County Public Health Services District, to vaccinate the community, including winter visitors, at that site.
“We’re very pleased with the plans to vaccinate the larger community,” Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer, told the Yuma Sun. “It will be a big undertaking, but we are committed at this point. I know the county has limited resources.”
However, with no vaccines at this point, YRMC does not know when the mass vaccinations at the Civic Center will start.
“Not only do we not have any vaccines, we don’t know when we’ll receive vaccines for Phase 1B and onwards,” Magu explained.
In the meantime, YRMC will work out the logistics so it can be ready to start mass vaccinating within 24 to 48 hours of receiving the stock. The hospital hopes to receive between 30,000 to 40,000 vaccines, either all at once or as periodical stock.
Once it has the vaccine on hand, YRMC will open the schedule for appointments, both online and by phone.
“We don’t want to give appointments and then have to cancel” because YRMC does not have enough vaccines, Magu noted.
YRMC has set up an appointment system requiring individuals to log into MyCare, the hospital’s portal, where they will answer a few questions. Individuals will use the portal to check into their appointments.
OPEN TO WINTER VISITORS AS WELL
The mass vaccination site will be open to all qualifying residents, not just patients of the hospital. At this time, vaccination is open to individuals in the Phase 1B group, which includes U.S. residents ages 75 and older, educators, child care workers and law enforcement.
“It will be the whole community of Yuma, anybody coming in, including winter visitors, as long as they are Yuma residents,” Magu said.
Winter visitors must have a local address to get the vaccine. YRMC changed its policy regarding winter visitors, following a change of guidelines by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. The CDC no longer recommends that the second dose of the vaccine be reserved. Rather, it recommends that agencies and providers use all of the supply on hand to give the first dose and use subsequent shipments for the second dose.
Initially YRMC had concerns that winter visitors who received the first dose might not be around for the second dose and they might not have the same vaccine in their hometowns.
Consequently, winter visitors who choose to get the Moderna vaccine in Yuma will need to stay here long enough to receive the second shot, which is 28 days after the first dose. A person can’t take the Moderna vaccine and then switch to the Pfizer vaccine for the second dose.
When individuals receive the first dose, YRMC will give them an appointment for the second dose, contingent upon YRMC receiving enough supply.
YRMC hopes to get enough supply to vaccinate the whole community at the Civic Center, but ultimately it will depend on the supply received. “If we get 500, we’ll vaccinate 500. If we get 5,000, we’ll vaccinate 5,000,” Magu said.
So far, YRMC has used all of its supply to vaccinate healthcare workers, which are part of the priority 1A group. The hospital expects to receive a supply of vaccines next week and will use it for the second dose of its healthcare workers and employees who received the first shot as part of Phase 1A.
The vaccine is not mandatory for hospital workers in the 1A priority group. Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications, indicated that she’s pleased with the response from workers. The vaccination of hospital workers has “gone well,” she said.
At first, the hospital was vaccinating every day, but now it’s vaccinating once a week, on Wednesdays.
YRMC has received 2,000 vaccines and given close to 1,800 shots. The hospital “loaned” 200 vaccines to the Health District and hopes to get them back next week as well as enough vaccines for the remaining employees and those that have joined the hospital in the last few days.
Other than that, “right now we’re pretty much out,” Magu said.
YUMA WORKING TO BRING MORE VACCINES
Headington commended Mayor Doug Nicholls and the City of Yuma for their efforts in securing more vaccines for Yuma County. “The mayor and some of our leaders continue to strongly advocate to get more vaccines in Yuma,” she said. “They’ve stayed close, connecting with us, letting us know that they are advocating for us.”
Nicholls told the Yuma Sun that all the elected officials are “working really hard to bring vaccines here for the people in Yuma.” He sent a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey last week to “make that case,” and he had a “very positive response.”
“We’ve been working with the Governor’s Office to try to get higher priority for our 1B population, and I think we’re going to have a breakthrough shortly,” Nicholls said.
“Through this whole pandemic, the city has been a willing partner with the hospital and Yuma County Health District to help provide services at our facilities and so this is hopefully the final step that helps the community take control of the virus,” the mayor added. “Utilizing our Civic Center creates very strong opportunities to get out a lot of vaccines and not overwhelm hospital facilities.”
He stressed that there are currently no available vaccines and no one should be lining up at the Civic Center yet or calling the mayor’s office or City Hall for vaccines. Nor does the city have a stash of vaccines.
“I have not been vaccinated,” Nicholls said, noting that the “precious source of vaccines” at this point needs to go to those with priority. “We need to make sure we’re hitting the most vulnerable,” he added.
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
To date, Yuma County has received a total allocation of 7,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine was distributed to YRMC, Sunset Health, Regional Center for Border Health and the County Health Department. All doses have been administered or reserved for existing and completed appointments.
As of Thursday, no additional vaccine has been received in Yuma County. Local public health officials are working with the Arizona Department of Health Services to get more vaccines as soon as possible, the county said in a statement released Thursday.
The current vaccination phase is for prioritized Phase 1B individuals, which includes only education and childcare providers, law enforcement and protective services, and adults 75 years and older.
Once those prioritized residents receive the vaccine, other individuals in the 1B group will be eligible, including adults 65 and older, adults living in congregate settings and other essential workers including power and utility workers, food and agriculture-related occupations, transportation and moving material occupations, state and local government workers providing critical services, and other essential workers.
Members of Phase 1A who received their first dose of the vaccine in December will need to be scheduled to receive the required second dose.
OUT-OF-TOWN OPPORTUNITIES
Because Yuma County does not have vaccines, Yuma County pointed out vaccination opportunities elsewhere, such as a 24/7 location open to all eligible 1A and prioritized 1B Arizona residents at the State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, in Glendale.
The Arizona Department of Health Services plans to open a second state-run vaccination site on Monday, Feb. 1, at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Registration for this vaccination site will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
However, the county stressed that the vaccine being given in Maricopa County is the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone using this source will need to get Pfizer again for the second dose.
Registration is available for this and other sites throughout the state at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201.