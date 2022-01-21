Under strain due to the latest COVID-19 surge, Yuma Regional Medical Center is asking for patience and warning of long wait times in the Emergency Department.
YRMC’s daily report on Thursday included a plea for patience from the community due to the high number of hospitalizations, pre-existing staff shortages and staff being out sick.
As a consequence, the hospital stated, “our community can expect longer-than-normal wait times. Our healthcare teams are doing their best to continue to care for patients. We ask the community for their patience under these incredibly challenging circumstances.”
YRMC workers are being cussed out, yelled at and spit on, according to Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications. She noted that “high tensions” are causing “escalated temperaments” and attacks on staff in every department, from nurses to housekeepers.
In some instances, patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have lashed out at employees, accusing them of faking the results to make more money, which Headington says is not true, and erroneously claiming that the virus is not real.
“It’s hurtful,” Headington said. “Healthcare workers are human too.”
YRMC posted on social media that the Emergency Department, in particular, is experiencing “extremely high volumes” that are stretching the medical team thin.
“We never want people to wait, but we’re in a situation when so many of the staff are sick and out for the day,” Headington explained.
And, she noted, those who can come in have to work harder to make up for those who are unable to work.
In addition, in the last two years, YRMC has lost many healthcare workers due to burn out. Some employees have entirely quit the industry.
YRMC is not only asking the community to be patient, it’s asking the same of its workers. “We’re asking staff to take extra time to be kind and patient,” Headington said.
Next week, in an attempt to ease the tension, YRMC will kick off a campaign focused on showing “extra human kindness.” The campaign will remind people to be kind, encourage the community to express appreciation to healthcare workers and invite schoolchildren to write Valentine’s Day messages to these frontline workers.
To help the situation, the hospital explained when individuals should seek emergency help and when it’s better to speak with a primary care physician.
YRMC shared the following tips:
Please remember that the Emergency Department is not a COVID-19 testing or vaccination center. The YRMC Lab Annex on weekdays and Primary Care Foothills on weekends are official COVID-19 testing centers. However, patients need a doctor’s order and appointments for tests at these locations. Find a complete list of testing centers here: https://bit.ly/3A6DFYt
- .
- Individuals who do not require emergency care should consider discussing their symptoms with their primary care provider or having a telemedicine visit.
- If an individual is experiencing moderate to severe symptoms from COVID-19, they should visit the Emergency Department for help. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seeking emergency care immediately if a person has trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; inability to wake or stay awake; and/or pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.
“While our healthcare workers are stretched thin, they continue to give their all to keep patients safe and help them heal. We ask for your patience as we continue to navigate the pandemic and do our best to treat each patient to the best of our ability, as quickly as possible,” YRMC posted.
On Thursday, YRMC reported 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 20 in the intensive care unit and 18 on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 90 were unvaccinated.
YRMC discharged 14 infected patients overnight. The hospital has treated and discharged 3,616 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
The hospital also reported one death overnight, bringing the overall number of deaths at the hospital to 753.
Yuma County on Thursday confirmed 693 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total cases to 52,965 and the total deaths to 1,023.