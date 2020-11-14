In the interest of safeguarding against COVID-19, Yuma Regional Medical Center is reactivating its highest level of visitor restrictions, the hospital announced Friday.
“To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will no longer be permitted at YRMC locations,” YRMC said in a press release, noting that exceptions may apply in specific scenarios such as those in which patients are in serious condition or near the end of life, in the intensive care, medical/surgical or labor and delivery units or younger than 21.
Full visitor restrictions are planned to extend to the YRMC Cancer Center and all other outpatient clinics and facilities affiliated with the hospital on Monday.
“We understand this will be challenging, but we are committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our healthcare workers and the community,” said YRMC.
To minimize the impact the restrictions pose to its patients, the hospital has a limited number of electronic tablets available for virtual visits with loved ones via Zoom or Skype. Whenever possible, the hospital is also encouraging families to ensure their loved ones are admitted with their smartphones or tablets and accompanying chargers to remain in touch during their stay.
Additionally, friends, family and community members are able to send “Cheer Cards” to patients via the YRMC website at www.YumaRegional.org/CheerCards. Aimed toward “brightening someone’s day,” the cards can be sent to a specific patient or to an anonymous patient in need of good cheer. To have a card delivered to an anonymous patient, the sender can type “Any Patient” in the name field. Cards can also be sent to YRMC staff.
YRMC expressed its thanks for the community’s understanding and compliance with the imposed changes.
“Yuma is known for its ability to care for each other,” the hospital said. “Now is the time for calm, courage and kindness. YRMC is grateful for the dedication of its committed staff each and every day. This is especially true now as we work collaboratively to protect our community from COVID-19. Their number-one and selfless concern is always for the quality and compassionate care of our patients.”