As hospitals in other parts of the nation deal with an influx of COVID-positive patients, Yuma Regional Medical Center is seeing a “very slight uptick” in patient admissions, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu.
The hospital had been averaging around three COVID-19 patients a day with an occasional increase between five and eight; within the last week admissions have “hovered around seven,” Chief Nursing Officer Deb Aders said.
“It’s not a lot, but it is when you only had three,” she said. “We’re watching the numbers closely every day.”
Both Aders and Magu noted that these numbers only account for individuals admitted to the hospital; it’s possible that some individuals are visiting the emergency department with symptoms and being discharged from there.
“We are not seeing anyone coming in acutely sick with COVID-19 ,” said Magu. “There could be other patients who are less acutely sick with COVID-19 that we may not have the ability (to track).”
According to Magu, YRMC has “always had concerns” about COVID-19 since the first case emerged in Yuma County last March. Over the ensuing 16 months, the hospital’s strategy has not changed, he said, and protective protocols such as masking and reduced visitation hours remain in place.
“It’s not surprising that at this point there’s a bit of a rise (in COVID-19 patients) across the nation,” Magu said. “We have never changed our strategy – we’ve had plans to scale up or scale down how we’re going to approach COVID-19.”
According to Magu, the patients comprising the hospital’s latest uptick are “predominantly younger than the previous surge we saw,” falling between the ages of 30 and 65. Most of these individuals are also unvaccinated.
“We have very excellent rates of vaccinations in the community, but there are still a lot of individuals who are choosing not to get vaccinated – they remain at a higher risk (of infection),” Magu said. “We know for a fact that we have a 57.5% vaccination rate in the community, and the other half, which is not vaccinated, is a predominantly younger population. We are seeing patients in that category coming to the hospital.”
According to Magu, based on genetic testing and national trends, YRMC believes the majority of the recent COVID-19 cases requiring medical attention here locally are part of the Delta variant, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emerged in India in late 2020 and has a higher transmission rate than other variants, particularly “in indoor sports settings and within households.”
According to Magu, this doesn’t imply that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective. He noted that the hospital has seen some vaccinated individuals contracting the virus, but with mild symptoms that do not typically require hospitalization.
“I can’t stress enough: we haven’t changed any of our guidance, and vaccination is number one,” said Magu. “It is way more important than even handwashing, masking, social distancing – all of those combined are less than half as effective as the protection from vaccination. We know that vaccines are 93% effective; once you are vaccinated, your chances of dying from the disease are almost nonexistent. Handwashing and all of those measures will not be as effective as getting the vaccine.”
Throughout July, the Yuma County Public Health Services District will continue to host its COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Moderna vaccines are available to individuals 18 and older; Pfizer vaccines are available to individuals 12 and older.
The health district is also hosting back to school vaccination clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. July 19-23 and July 26-30.
To schedule an appointment, individuals can call 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687. Online registration is not available at this time, the county said.
For information on the documents needed to receive a vaccine, visit the health district’s immunization program page at: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district/divisions/nursing/immunization-services or call 928-317-4550.