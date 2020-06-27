As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Yuma County, Yuma Regional Medical Center is actively recruiting registered nurses and other medical professionals, ranging from patient care assistants to registered respiratory therapists and medical laboratory professionals, to join its ranks of “healthcare heroes.”
According to a news release from the hospital, about 25 nurses are needed with experience in areas like the intensive care unit and medical, surgical and emergency departments. While recruited personnel may not necessarily be assigned to the hospital’s COVID-19 units, it’s likely that they will help care for these patients while serving at YRMC.
Recognizing that some qualified medical professionals with recent clinical experience may already live in the area, YRMC is asking residents to share this information with friends and family members “who may be available to help make an invaluable difference.”
“Supporting our amazing staff is a major priority for us as we move toward the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deborah Aders, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care. “We could not be more proud of our care team,” That is why we are working hard to recruit support for our family of caregivers. They have been working so hard for so long. This help is critical and much deserved.”
Unlike seasonal employment, hospital recruitment will be offered in temporary, eight-week assignments. Medical professionals who are interested may send their résumés to recruitment@yumaregional.org.
“The biggest draw for possible recruits will be the family of caregivers they will be temporarily joining while at YRMC,” said Chief Human Resource Officer Diane Poirot. “Our employees have given top-notch care to all patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nursing and other medical professionals know they will be joining a truly impressive team of professionals.”
In addition to local recruits, YRMC is also seeking temporary help through the Arizona Emergency System for Advanced Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals and HCSelect Staffing Management Firm.
“As people have said since the beginning of this pandemic, whether it’s the hospital or our entire community, we are always better when we come together,” said Poirot. “I am grateful for our staff and community and look forward to welcoming some new recruits to YRMC.”