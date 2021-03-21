As the Yuma Civic Center is prepared for the switch to a state-supported COVID-19 vaccination “super pod,” Yuma Regional Medical Center is seeking community volunteers to help run the site, and yes, volunteers will get the vaccine.
The super pod will open March 29 at the indoor Civic Center. The term “pod” refers to a vaccine “point of dispensing.”
Volunteers are needed to manage a variety of duties, such as helping people check in and find their way around the site. Volunteer positions also include parking lot attendants, observation area attendants and others roles.
YRMC will be rolling out a new platform that will allow volunteers to sign up for needed positions. The new platform, used by other state-sponsored vaccination sites, is anticipated to roll out early this week.
“Volunteers will receive a vaccine in exchange for their volunteer time,” said Shay Andres, spokesperson for YRMC.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday announced a partnership with Yuma County, City of Yuma and YRMC to operate the state-supported site. Other partners include the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University. The pharmacy will be run through YRMC.
YRMC has been using the Civic Center to administer shots since January. The much-anticipated vaccination site will expand the capacity and hours of operation at the center to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The site will initially have the capacity to administer 8,000 appointments per week and eventually more than 4,000 doses per day.
The state will cover the costs, allocate the vaccine and provide the registration system, and YRMC will continue to host the vaccination clinic, using both YRMC staff and community volunteers.
“We are ready to vaccinate the 8,000 doses that will be distributed to us by the state each week. However, moving forward we will accept volunteer help from the community to manage the increase in demand long term. This will allow a portion of our staff to get back to focusing on their normal roles with our hospital and outpatient clinics,” Andres noted.
Appointments for the week of Monday, March 29, will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both have resources available in English and Spanish. At this time, state sites are administering vaccines to those 55 and older.
In the meantime, YRMC patients who are 55-plus can continue to use the MyCare patient portal to schedule their vaccine. Those who are under 55 and eligible in Phase 1B, such as essential workers, can schedule an appointment by using the current call center: 1-833-372-5640. However, YRMC will not be offering vaccines this week as it prepares the site to become a state “super pod.”
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities and healthcare providers offering vaccination can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.