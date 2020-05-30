Editor's note: This online version of the story corrects the spelling of the names of Bob Seibel and Rick Dinsmore.
Yuma Regional Medical Center has filed a lawsuit against Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County, after the district allegedly raised its annual “rent” from $25,000 to $3 million.
The district is the only defendant in the lawsuit filed Friday in Maricopa County.
According to Bob Seibel, general counsel for YRMC, earlier this year the district presented YRMC with a $3 million “revised” rent budget. Seibel said that YRMC asked the district “over and over” to explain the sudden and steep hike in the lease amount and was told only that the budget was for “legal fees.”
“We have tried for several months to engage in meaningful negotiation. ‘Let’s talk about this.’ It reached a point (Thursday) during a mediation session that we saw no alternative to get resolution other than to file a lawsuit,” Seibel said.
A YRMC press release states that the hospital asked the district to pause the dispute to allow the hospital to concentrate on providing care to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district allegedly refused.
The district board is composed of five locally elected or appointed members. The board members are Jeffrey Polston, Tom Thompson, Jeremy Curry, Rick Dinsmore and Danny Bryant.
Reached by phone Friday, Polston told the Yuma Sun that neither he or board members would be able to comment. “We’ve been advised not to comment,” he said. “We will respond with legal counsel next week.”
The Yuma Sun also left a message for attorney Pamela Walsma, who is representing the district, and did not hear back before press time.
YRMC claims that the district breached the lease and covenant of good faith and fair dealing by insisting the hospital pay the district an annual budget of $3 million or be in violation of the lease.
In its lawsuit, YRMC asks the court for a declaration that YRMC has not breached the lease and is not obligated to pay the district’s unprecedented budget request.
The district manages the property where the main hospital sits. A district was created in the late 1950s to manage property that had been dedicated for a hospital by the U.S. Department of Interior. The first tenant, in 1958, was the Parkview Baptist Hospital. YRMC, as a not-for-profit organization, took over the lease in 1972.
The U.S. owns the property, not the buildings, until “they decide they don’t want a hospital on the property,” Seibel said.
Throughout its history, YRMC has paid 100% of its operating expenses so the district has not had to tax Yuma County residents for support of the hospital. The lease rent is to cover the district’s administration expenses, but it does not have staff. According to Seibel, Walsma and her office provide administrative support.
Seibel noted that “about $25,000 per year historically is not a great amount of money. On the other hand, we pay all the expenses of the hospital 100%.”
He explained that an estimated $25,000 per year has been paid for at least a decade. The amount varies year to year, but it hasn’t “changed appreciatively.” In total, over the last 10 years, YRMC has paid $248,000.
“The main issue, yes, $3 million gets our attention, it’s an extraordinary number, but we’ve also asked them numerous times to tell us why that amount represents the administrative expenses of the hospital district,” Seibel said.
“The hospital district is the hospital landlord. They do not run the hospital. We have a fully functional, completely and dedicated voluntary board that governs the affairs of the hospital,” Seible noted, adding, “That’s the challenge for us. Should the district remain our landlord or gain power of authority that they don’t have?”
The district has a month to respond to the lawsuit. “Within a 30-day period of time, they will be obligated to file a response. We will ask the court for the relief that we seek in the lawsuit. Hopefully the court sees it our way and puts this issue to rest once and for all,” Seibel said.