Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first impacted the Yuma community, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced plans to build a permanent memorial honoring community members who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Funded by the Foundation of YRMC, the memorial will provide a comforting place and reminder for families, friends and staff members to reflect on their memories, challenges and triumphs during that unprecedented time.

