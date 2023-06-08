As Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing volumes, the hospital has made the decision to close its COVID-19 Testing Lab Annex on Avenue A, effective Friday.
The option to test for COVID-19 will remain available for patients and staff at YRMC outpatient locations, including primary care offices and some specialty clinics.
Beginning Friday, patients who need COVID-19 testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider’s office for guidance on testing options. Patients who do not have an established primary care provider are encouraged to visit the YRMC Primary Care Foothills Walk-in Clinic, 11142 S. Scottsdale Drive, or call 928-336-1815.
“Fortunately, the need for COVID-19 testing has dramatically decreased and we’re currently only testing two to four patients per day,” explained Karen Stratton, administrative director of ambulatory operations. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not going away, so we felt it was time to shift this testing to our outpatient clinics.”
YRMC opened the COVID-19 Testing Lab Annex on Avenue A, across the street from the main hospital, in March of 2020. Initially, it was available for YRMC staff only. As COVID-19 infiltrated the Yuma community, YRMC made the decision to open the Lab Annex to the public in April 2020 to meet the needs of the community.
In June 2020, YRMC was processing about 1,000 COVID-19 swabs a week at the COVID-19 Testing Lab Annex.
In July 2020, the COVID-19 Testing Lab Annex was open for testing six days a week and YRMC Primary Care Foothills began Saturday testing.
In March 2020 through May 2023, YRMC completed 58,837 tests at the COVID-19 Testing Lab Annex location.
This week, YRMC began training medical assistants in outpatient clinics that will administer COVID-19 testing for patients. Various YRMC departments are also working to update procedures, ensuring this is a seamless process for patients.
“Through the last three years of multiple COVID-19 surges, our teams have worked diligently to be there for our community and our patients,” Stratton said. “I would like to especially recognize the employees who have been instrumental in our testing process from day one. Thank you, Nohely Alvarado, Gabriela Duran, Alyssa Barangay and Mark Fornof, for your unwavering commitment to our patients.”
The health and safety of patients, staff, visitors and our community remains a top priority, YRMC stated. The hospital will continue monitoring all infectious illness trends, including COVID-19, and adjust services to meet the needs of the community effectively.