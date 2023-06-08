As Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing volumes, the hospital has made the decision to close its COVID-19 Testing Lab Annex on Avenue A, effective Friday.

The option to test for COVID-19 will remain available for patients and staff at YRMC outpatient locations, including primary care offices and some specialty clinics.

