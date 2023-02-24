Yuma Regional Medical Center will open the doors of its Foothills Medical Plaza on Saturday to provide the public with a sneak peek of the newly constructed facilities.
The new health campus is expected to open in mid-March, but, in the meantime, the community is invited to take tours.
Families can participate in an interactive Teddy Bear Clinic, when children may choose a stuffed animal or bring one from home to walk through a doctor visit. The first 500 children will receive free teddy bears.
For several years, Foothills and East County residents have voiced a desire for comprehensive healthcare closer to home. Upon opening in the spring of 2023, the YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza will bring an expanded array of healthcare services to the area. The two-story facility, will offer 24/7 emergency services, primary care, pediatric care, women’s health services, podiatry, imaging services and a retail pharmacy.
“The growth of Foothills Health Campus represents Yuma Regional Medical Center’s unwavering commitment to meeting the community’s needs and delivering high quality services,” said Trudie Milner, senior vice president and chief operating officer at YRMC.
“When East County residents voiced the desire for better access to primary care services closer to home, we knew we needed to not only deliver but exceed expectations. As we near the finish line, we’re proud of what we’re developing and can’t wait to unveil this incredible project to those who inspired it, our community,” Milner added.
The new Foothills Medical Plaza was designed to create an environment where patients can receive a full complement of services in one location, YRMC stated in a press release.
“A patient seeing their primary care provider will be able to easily complete lab work or have an X-ray taken, then pick up a prescription, all within the comfort and convenience of the same building,” YRMC said.
YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza is located at 11351 S. Frontage Road, behind Fry’s.