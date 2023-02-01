YRMC Behavioral Health
The facility is clean and uncluttered, featuring two beds and shelving. The facility will provide adult psychiatric inpatient care. Future plans for behavioral health include an intensive outpatient facility and a medical detox program, said YRMC.

 Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

Yuma Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Horizon Health, will open a new inpatient behavioral health center in Yuma on Monday. The 24-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care for adults ages 18 to 64, although initially the center will only admit patients ages 18 to 55.

The YRMC Behavioral Health Center is located at 7201 E. 31st Place, off 32nd Street.

