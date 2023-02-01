Yuma Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Horizon Health, will open a new inpatient behavioral health center in Yuma on Monday. The 24-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care for adults ages 18 to 64, although initially the center will only admit patients ages 18 to 55.
The YRMC Behavioral Health Center is located at 7201 E. 31st Place, off 32nd Street.
The opening of the behavioral health facility is considered a “monumental” step forward in the development of expanded healthcare for the Yuma region, according to YRMC.
“Behavioral health is a top identified need in our community. Our goal is to deliver care close to home and minimize the need to travel whenever possible,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC. “With Horizon Health’s industry expertise and our local care team, we are working to ensure that high-quality mental services are available locally.”
The center will initially begin with 12 patients and expand to full capacity within the year. At this time, the facility will only accept direct admissions from YRMC Emergency Department or YRMC’s medical floors.
The space is designed to provide a “warm, welcoming environment where patients can safely receive the care, compassion and attention they need.” This includes a sensory room, a special area designed to help patients “soothe, calm and focus” through both audio and visual equipment and programming.
YRMC points to research showing that individuals with tic disorders, anxiety, depression and other disorders benefit from the use of sensory rooms. Sensory rooms help with coping mechanisms and regaining control and improve engagement. The specialized sensory room was made possible by “generous” donations to the Foundation of YRMC.
“Expanding behavioral health services in Yuma County embodies the work we are doing to improve healthcare in our region,” said Deb Aders, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services.
“YRMC Behavioral Health Center will be part of a new array of services offered over the next several years. This is an important step in our community’s collective work to address the mental health needs of the people we serve,” Aders added.
Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer, called the new facility a “dream come true” after “working diligently” towards it for years. Currently, patients who need inpatient psychiatric treatment must go out of town.
“It’s not easy,” Magu told the Yuma Sun. “That’s why you don’t see that many patient psych units around the nation or even at the state. We wanted to make sure we served the community so that they don’t have to travel three, four hours away.”
Aders noted that presently patients experiencing a mental health crisis must go to Horizon or the hospital’s Emergency Department. However, Horizon can only take very few patients and only for observation.
“Many of them, if they qualify, can go there, but if they don’t, they actually sit in the ED until they can be placed in another facility, definitely outside of Yuma, usually Tucson and Phoenix, sometimes actually out of state, depending upon where the bed is,” Aders explained.
Patients sometimes waited up to 10 days in the ED for a bed in a facility.
Magu explained why the YRMC facility will start slowly. “We want to make sure that we carefully introduce patients and see what we can manage initially.”
At this point, admissions will be completely voluntary. This means that patients themselves want to get admitted, after being cleared by the medical team.
However, “we’re not opening it for direct admission from the community yet,” Magu said.
The facility will also not admit seriously mentally ill patients “until all the gaps and all the kinks in our processes” have been worked out, he noted.
“If they’re going to need long-term placement, this is not the place for them,” Magu said.
The facility is designed for short-term stays, from five to seven days. “We’re finding that what the population really needs the most is short-term interaction, they need a small intervention, to get them back on track or to get them help that they need so that they can get on with outpatient (treatment), that’s what the purpose is,” Aders said.
Currently, YRMC transfers between 700 to 800 patients annually to an inpatient unit outside the hospital. Most of those patients just need two to four days of intervention, crisis management and medication adjustment.
The rooms are large and semi private, with two beds each. Patients will have 30 hours of program therapy per week. Their days will be filled with group and music therapy, physician time, mealtimes and other activities, such as learning how to manage their medications.
“We have things to help people adjust to changes in their life. They just need help to get back to how do I wash my laundry? How do I plan meals? How do I just function? Starts at 7:30 in the morning to lights out at 10 o’clock at night. There’s always something going on. We try to really help them embrace all the different areas of their life that they’re going to need when they leave here,” Aders noted.
The goal is to make the facility feel like a home to patients. “So when you go past the double doors, yes, they are locked, but this is your home so you have a dining area, you’ve got snacks, your fridge, there’s a TV. It’s just more structured,” Aders said.
Plans for the future include a senior inpatient care facility for those 55 and older, adult medical detox programs, an adult intensive outpatient program for ages 18-64 and adult substance use programs for ages 18 and older and for seniors 55 and older.
In the future, the center plans to accept direct admissions from other hospitals, agencies and providers with long-term plans to accept patient walk-ins and assessments.
“We have different things that we’re looking at,” Aders said. “Once we can get this one up to 24 beds, we’re looking at what’s called intensive outpatient therapy for patients.”
She noted that when patients are discharged, sometimes they have a hard time getting timely follow-up appointments. By offering outpatient therapy, “when they’re ready for discharge, we can have a smooth handoff to somebody, there’s no gap.”
Patients will stay in therapy two or three days a week with a social worker until they go to their first follow-up appointment. “So they don’t just feel like they’re left out,” Aders said.