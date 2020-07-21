Yuma Regional Medical Center expects to receive $4.5 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds.
The money comes at a crucial time, as the number of patients who require costly intensive care continues to rise, according to Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC.
“This funding brings welcomed support as our hospital continues our fight against COVID-19,” Trenschel said. “Like many hospitals, we continue to face the escalating cost of personal protective equipment, medications and labor. These funds will help offset what has become a significant and growing financial hardship.”
Yuma County reported on Monday that it has 9,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 192 deaths. YRMC, also on Monday, reported that it was treating 112 COVID-19 patients, with 23 in the intensive care unit and 21 on ventilators. The hospital had treated and discharged 718 COVID-19 patients and transferred 152 patients to other hospitals. A total of 157 patients have died at YRMC from COVID-19.
Sen. Martha McSally announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide more than $4 billion in relief funding to certain healthcare providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic amid a surge in cases across Arizona.
About $3 billion in funding will go to hospitals serving a large percentage of vulnerable populations on thin margins and about $1 billion will go to specialty rural hospitals, urban hospitals with certain rural Medicare designations, and hospitals in small metropolitan areas.
HHS is also opening the provider portal to allow dentists to apply for relief.
Arizona and Nevada have three safety net hospitals that are expected to receive $47.5 million in additional relief payments from this distribution.
In addition, Arizona has seven targeted small city and rural specialty hospitals, including YRMC, that are expected to receive $21 million in relief payments.
“This additional funding will provide a much-needed financial lifeline to the health care providers that are serving our most vulnerable populations to continue their efforts to defeat this virus,” McSally said.
“We appreciate the efforts of our state and national leaders and highly value their continued support through these difficult times,” Trenschel noted.