As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb in the community, Yuma Regional Medical Center and all YRMC outpatient clinics, including the Cancer Center, will return to its highest level of visitor restrictions on Monday, Aug. 30.
Visitors will no longer be permitted at YRMC locations “to continue to foster a safe and secure environment for our patients and our healthcare workers,” the hospital said in a press release issued on Thursday.
Exceptions may be made in specific situations, such as patients who are in serious condition or nearing their end of life, patients in the Intensive Care Unit, Labor and Delivery and Emergency Department and parents of patients who are 21 and younger. Under these special circumstances, only one companion will be allowed in at a time.
“We understand this will be challenging, but we are committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our healthcare workers and the community from the spread of COVID-19,” YRMC stated.
To help minimize the impact of the visitor restrictions on patients, YRMC is working with families to encourage the use of video chat services such as Zoom or Skype. A limited number of electronic tablets are available for virtual visitation.
Families are also encouraged, when possible, to help assure that patients are admitted with their smartphones or tablets, along with necessary chargers.
Families, friends and the community in general are also encouraged to use YRMC’s website to send Cheer Cards to patients. By visiting YumaRegional.org/CheerCards, cards aimed at brightening someone’s day can be sent to a specific patient or to an anonymous patient in need. To send a card to the latter, simply fill out “Any Patient” in the name field.
“Thank you to our community for their understanding and cooperation and to YRMC healthcare providers for their continued commitment to compassionate patient care during these challenging times,” YRMC added.