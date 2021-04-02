Friends and family members have more opportunities to visit loved ones under the care of Yuma Regional Medical Center as the hospital transitions to minimal-level visitation restrictions this week – the lowest in its three-tier COVID-19 visitation plan.
While minimal, “restrictions” is the keyword, as they remain in effect at the hospital’s main campus at 2400 S. Avenue A and other YRMC facilities throughout the county. The minimal tier allows patients in the hospital’s main bed tower – which includes the intensive care unit – to welcome two masked visitors, one at a time, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day.
Meanwhile at YRMC outpatient clinics, patients may be accompanied by one companion each visit. The same policy spans to the YRMC Cancer Center as well as the main campus’ emergency and labor and delivery departments, which will allow companions at all hours. For NICU and pediatric visits, two parents or guardians are permitted.
Companions continue to be restricted from surgeries unless special exceptions are granted.
A Thursday press release noted that as a healthcare facility following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, YRMC requires all staff and visitors to continue wearing face coverings onsite to stem the declining spread of COVID-19.
According to Erin Brandt, director of patient experience and care advocacy at YRMC, these policies will likely be the norm for the foreseeable future until nationwide infection rates taper further.
“We’re going to err on the side of caution,” Brandt told the Yuma Sun. “It’s really critical that people continue to be understanding of that. Prior to the pandemic, we had a fairly open door policy; what we realized after the pandemic came into effect was we were really going to need a phased approach to getting back to what we would consider normal.”
The hospital transitioned to a moderate-level restriction tier in early March, four months after the highest level of visitation restrictions were activated across YRMC facilities amidst “substantial” community spread of the coronavirus.
The transition to the minimal tier follows a further decline in COVID-19 patients hospitalized at YRMC – trends the hospital’s executive team have closely monitored for the last month. According to Brandt, the hospital has treated fewer than 10 non-ICU COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days, resulting in the closure of the hospital’s 2 West COVID-19 unit.
“We can happily say we currently don’t have the need for it,” Brandt said. “We only have a handful of (COVID-19) patients, and they’re all in our negative pressure rooms in isolation.”