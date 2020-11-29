The newest assistant inside the operating room at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) stands six feet tall with four mechanical arms.
At the end of those highly dexterous arms are a variety of tools and cameras that combine robotics-level precision with incredible 3D imagery, giving surgeons an innovative option that can mean fewer complications and faster recoveries for patients.
The surgical team at YRMC says this new surgical robot, called the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, represents a new era for surgery in Yuma. The da Vinci Surgical System at YRMC marks the medical center’s continuing journey to find even better, innovative ways to provide our patients the best care possible.
“Robot-assisted surgery allows our physicians, who are trained and credentialed to use the technology, the ability to perform many complex procedures with even greater precision, control and flexibility,” said Trudie Milner, PhD, Vice President of Operations at YRMC. “This is an investment which speaks to YRMC’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality patient care where and when our community needs it.”
Milner stressed the importance of Yuma residents being able to receive the surgical care they need close to home, versus having to drive to Phoenix or San Diego. “We are listening to what our community needs and wants, then expanding access to those types of care right here at home,” she said. “Expanding robot-assisted surgery is a good example of YRMC’s vision of building a health system that our community deserves. We are excited that the da Vinci technology is now available in Yuma.”
While surgeons in operating rooms around the nation applaud the da Vinci Surgical System, the people benefiting the most from minimally-invasive approach to surgery are the patients it helps to heal. Due to the robotic arms’ ability to make such tiny and precise movements, patients whose surgery includes da Vinci may benefit from:
• Smaller incisions, with minimal scarring
• Fewer overall complications
• Decreased risk of infection
• Less need for narcotic pain medicine
• Shorter hospital stay
• Faster recovery
“This surgical robot fulfills all its promises. I have been extremely impressed,” said YRMC surgeon Dr. Ahmed Kemmou. “The overwhelming majority of my patients experience very little pain and a quick recovery. They are going home much quicker, thanks to da Vinci. They are totally amazed that we have this technology here in Yuma.”
The da Vinci Surgical System is certainly not the first medical robot employed at YRMC, which features a growing robotics program. Current uses for robot-assisted surgery range from partial knee replacement to total hip replacement.
“Investing in the best technology leads to exceptional care for patients and also gives YRMC a tremendous advantage when recruiting top-notch specialists and other needed physicians to our community,” Milner stressed. “Really, our patients win twice this way. We are continually recruiting healthcare providers around the nation and world in some highly competitive areas. Being able to show prospective physicians our beautiful Yuma community along with YRMC’s incredible care team, modern facilities and impressive technology certainly helps a great deal.”
Dr. Kemmou explained that procedures using the da Vinci system offer so many advantages because the robot’s movements are so small and so precise. Due to that fact, plus the detailed guidance from the 3D imagery, incisions are also smaller and less damage is done to nerves and surrounding tissues.
The robot is positioned over the patient throughout the procedure, while the surgeon is seated nearby at an ergonomically designed control console. The surgeon controls the robot’s movements of its interchangeable tools and cameras through hand controls and foot pedals. The robot reflects the surgeon’s own skilled hand movements into smaller, more exact actions.
In every moment, the surgeon remains in absolute control of the robotic system, extending their training, skill and refined dexterity through the added technology of this amazing tool.
“I finally have four arms,” Dr. Kemmou said, chuckling. “It is every surgeon’s dream.”
The da Vinci Surgical System features a high-definition 3D vision system that allows the surgeon to operate with further enhanced accuracy and control. Dr. Kemmou stressed that the camera system does far more than just duplicate what a surgeon would normally see if they were standing over their patient. The robot’s cameras and monitors actually give the surgeon a view of their operation that the naked eye alone could never provide. The images of the operation are magnified and given in three dimensions so that the surgeon has the best possible view of the patient’s incision point.
“It is a little like playing a video game in that you can see how the movement of your hands is translated into such precise movements by this sophisticated technology,” the surgeon said. “The robot is so responsive to what you want to do. It really feels like the robot’s arms become natural extensions of your own.”
He added that learning how to use the da Vinci technology is not difficult at all, especially for surgeons who are already skilled at laparoscopic surgical techniques.
Additional video screens allow the rest of the surgical team in the operating room to observe a two-dimensional view of what the surgeon sees through the da Vinci system’s stereoscopic monitor.
Surgeons throughout the nation use the da Vinci robot for a variety of minimally invasive surgical procedures, primarily in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.
Dr. Kemmou stressed that the da Vinci system represents an instance where technology may be expensive for the hospital making the investment, but this alternative can definitely prove economically beneficial for patients.
“Look at the shorter hospital stay, the lower chance for infections, complications and readmissions,” the surgeon explained. “In the end, this technology can be a lot less costly for the patient.”
Due to the da Vinci Surgical System’s technology, more patients throughout the U.S. are benefitting from minimally invasive surgery than ever before.