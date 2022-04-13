Lower COVID numbers have prompted more relaxed visitor guidelines at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Most inpatients may now have two visitors in their room at a time.
“This is a welcome change for patients, loved ones and staff alike. It represents more normalcy since COVID affected visitation so dramatically two years ago,” YRMC stated in a news release.
Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, called it a “milestone” worth celebrating. “Family and friends are an important part of healthcare teams, adding an extra level of support and advocacy for loved ones, while also helping alleviate patient anxiety,” she said.
Visiting hours remain between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The hospital also decreased the minimum age for visitors from 18 to 16 years of age.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, masking continues to be required in healthcare facilities, so YRMC asks that visitors remember to bring their mask.
In addition, the hospital is still screening visitors for symptoms at entrances and urged them not to visit patients if they are feeling ill.
However, the new visitation guidelines have one exception. Patients under care in isolation rooms or with respiratory precautions may only have one visitor per day.
“COVID-19 patients fall into this category,” Aders explained. “Thankfully, we’re down to single-digit numbers of COVID patients.”
In May, the hospital will again evaluate visitation, hoping to roll out longer visiting hours each day.