Yuma Regional Medical Center is working to improve wait times and address cost concerns voiced by the community, according to Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, the hospital’s president and CEO.

In a presentation to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Trenschel noted that surgeries and deliveries remained relatively consistent while inpatient volume has dropped to about 15,000 patients a year in 2022.

YRMC by the numbers

2022 PATIENT VOLUMES ABOUT YRMC
Inpatients: 15,681 406 Licensed Beds
Patient Days in YRMC Care: 65,345 28 Care Locations
Outpatients: 494,664 3,650 Workforce Members
Deliveries: 2,933 $270 Million in Salaries
Surgeries: 10,812 $53 Million in Benefits
Emergency Visits: 66,774 450+ Medical Staff

